Hamamatsu Photonics Invests in NLM Photonics

SEATTLE, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLM Photonics is thrilled to announce that Hamamatsu Photonics has made a strategic investment in the company. As a leader in the photonics components space, Hamamatsu's vision for the future of electro-optic technology perfectly aligns with NLM Photonics. Together, the companies believe that photonics will change the computing, communications, and sensing landscape over the years to come.

"The technical assessment, support, and resources Hamamatsu represents will accelerate NLM Photonics' current efforts and contribute to the financial and intellectual resources we are assembling in support of our development plans," said David Sparks, VP of Corporate Development at NLM Photonics.

Akira Hiruma, President and CEO of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., said, "Hamamatsu recognizes that advances in photonics are needed to allow our society to keep up with rapidly growing computation and sensing needs. We believe NLM's team and technology will play a large role in this space, and we're excited to accelerate their progress with this investment."

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics develops cutting-edge electro-optic and photonics solutions for transforming networking, computing, and sensing alongside our global partners, based in Seattle and Paris. Follow us on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics and Twitter @NLMPhotonics and learn more at nlmphotonics.com.

About Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics is a world leader in photonics technologies. The Company's corporate philosophy stresses the advancement of photonics through extensive research and yields products that are regarded as state of the art. All products are designed to cover the entire optical spectrum and provide solutions for a wide variety of applications including analytical, industrial, and medical instrumentation. Learn more at www.hamamatsu.com.

