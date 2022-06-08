Promaxo Featured in Peer-Reviewed Cancers Journal of Oncology

OAKLAND, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced that its portable MRI system was featured in a peer-reviewed article focused on MR guidance for real-time interventions in oncology in a special issue of Cancers. The Promaxo low-field MRI system was exhibited as an innovative MRI system, with the authors noting the increasing role of MRI in minimally invasive (focal) treatment of prostate cancer (PCa).



The article, “Real-Time MRI-Guided Prostate Interventions”, reviews the role of MRI in detecting clinically significant PCa and the latest minimally invasive interventions utilizing interventional MRI methods in guiding localized PCa therapy. The authors conclude:

The use of MRI for PCa interventions is the natural progression of the ability of MRI to accurately visualize clinically significant PCa lesions;

Real-time MRI monitoring of PCa interventions is highly accurate and offers very tangible advantages over US-guidance; and

With a dedicated interventional MRI, most of the main disadvantages of MR guidance for prostate procedures related to the ease of use, procedure time, availability, specialized equipment, and cost can be mitigated.



Dr. Sandeep Arora, corresponding author for the publication and Assistant Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine said, "Promaxo's low-field portable MRI technology can potentially reduce MR–US (ultrasound) misregistration errors and be independent of the scheduling pressures of traditional, high field clinical MRI imaging systems."

“Our compact, Promaxo MRI system, which enables point of care biopsies and treatment, aims to advance the management of prostate cancer, the most common non-cutaneous cancer and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in American males,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We remain committed to building a body of clinical evidence that supports not only ease of use, but also diagnostic and therapeutic benefits of our In-office MRI technology in treating cancers.”

The publication can be accessed on MDPI’s website.

About Cancers

Cancers is an international peer-reviewed, open access journal of oncology, published semimonthly online by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI).

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

LinkedIn: Promaxo

Twitter: @Promaxo

Facebook: Promaxo

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com