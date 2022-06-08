FCW and Carahsoft Host 12th Annual Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit on June 22, 2022

RESTON, Va., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

FCW and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be hosting the annual Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit on Wednesday, June 22 in Washington D.C. This in-person and virtual summit will explore how technology can expand the digital delivery of services and strengthen customers’ trust in Federal, State, and Local Government agencies.

This event will feature industry leaders and government executives who will discuss:

Managing digital government services across multiple delivery channels

Increasing availability of self-service options

Gathering user feedback on performance and customer experience

Improving accessibility of agencies’ websites

Managing/Optimizing data from customer interactions to improve future performance

Understanding the roles of OMB and GSA in the towards government service delivery and CX

WHO:

The event includes presentations by government leaders, including:

Evan Albert, Director of Measurement and Data Analytics, Veteran Experience Office, Enterprise Measurement and Design, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs [Pending Agency Approval]

Taka Ariga, Chief Data Scientist and Director of the Innovation Lab, Government Accountability Office

Ken Corbin, Commissioner, Wage and Investment Division and Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer, Internal Revenue Service

Holly Joers, Program Executive Officer, Defense Healthcare Management Systems

Pat McLoughlin, Chief Data Officer, Maryland

Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Vanetta Pledger, Chief Information Officer and Director of Information Technology Services, City of Alexandria

Mike Rupert, Associate Chief Technology Officer for Customer Experience, Washington, D.C.

Ed Walters, Chief Customer Officer, U.S. General Services Administration

Colt Whittall, CCXP, Chief Experience Officer, Department of the Air Force

As well as presentations by industry experts, including:

Billy Biggs, VP – Public Sector, Walkme, Inc

Steven Boberski, Lead Business Development, Genesys

Russell Brodsky, Regional Vice President, Government Sales, Nuance

Fred Butler Jr., Senior Director for Industry Strategy & Solutions – US Federal, Docusign

Tom Guarini, Area Vice President, Delphix

Rusty James, Director of Channel Sales, North America, ABBYY

Mia Jordan, Digital Transformation Executive, Public Sector, Salesforce

Charlotte Lee, Strategic Lead for CX and Innovation, Granicus

Nancy McNee Newell, Head of Marketing Experiences, Adobe

Tiffany Smith, Manager, Public Sector Solutions, Sprinklr

Stuart Wells, CTO, Jumio

Robert Wren, ReleaseTEAM Consultant, Atlassian Certified Expert, SAFe Trainer, Atlassian

This year’s summit is sponsored by the following industry partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their booths at the onsite event to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives, or learn about procurement of solutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

WHEN:

7:30 am - 3:15 pm ET; 4:30 am - 12:15 am PT

The virtual program will begin at 8:30am ET; 5:30am PT

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

WHERE:

Online

Marriott Marquis

901 Massachusetts Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

Directions

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit website. Attendees are eligible to receive up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits. This event is complimentary for all Government attendees. Contact Mackenzie Cox at (571) 662-3095 or CXmarketing@carahsoft.com for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



