Armanino Celebrates Largest “Great Give” Yet, Serving More Than 100 Nonprofit Organizations and Charities from Coast to Coast

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 20 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it completed its largest community giving day of service, known as the Great Give, with Armanino employees volunteering over 15,000 hours of service to more than 100 charitable causes and nonprofit organizations from coast to coast. Volunteers were excited to highlight many of the projects they participated in during the annual event.

The annual event coincided with the Armanino Foundation’s relaunch of its Volunteer Vacations program, sponsoring partners and staff for multi-day community service trips. This year marks the program’s inaugural racial justice immersion trip where more than a dozen Armanino team members joined the 1256 Movement in Tulsa, Oklahoma to renovate homes for families as reparation for the destruction of 1,256 homes in the Greenwood District (historically known as Black Wall Street) and projects with the Cherokee Nation.

“As we transition back to our offices, one of the most impactful things we are able to do once again is come together as a firm and participate in the Great Give day of service and our organized Volunteer Vacations,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “Making a positive impact on our communities is part of our purpose and I’m so proud to see so many people answered the challenge by rolling up their sleeves and spending a day to complete much-needed projects all over the country.”

“Volunteer Vacations have been an important part of the Foundation’s work, where we provide the resources to help our team members travel from around the country to a project site for a multi-day project with lasting impact,” said Mary Tressel, chair of the Armanino Foundation. “This year will see our volunteers working side-by-side on environmental restorative work, tutoring children with reading and writing, and much more.”

Partners and staff throughout the country participated in Great Give activities that benefited organizations including:

Austin : Austin Humane Society, BookSpring, Caritas of Austin and Keep Austin Beautiful

: Austin Humane Society, BookSpring, Caritas of Austin and Keep Austin Beautiful Bellevue – Woodland Park Zoo, Youth Eastside Services

Boise : City of Boise/Morris Hill Cemetery and City of Boise/Ridges to Rivers/Hawkins Trail

: City of Boise/Morris Hill Cemetery and City of Boise/Ridges to Rivers/Hawkins Trail Chicago : Greater Chicago Food Depository and Holiday Heroes

: Greater Chicago Food Depository and Holiday Heroes Dallas : CitySquare, Equest, Jewish Community Center of Dallas and Texas Conservation Alliance

: CitySquare, Equest, Jewish Community Center of Dallas and Texas Conservation Alliance Denver : Denver Rescue Mission and Feeding Denver's Hungry

: Denver Rescue Mission and Feeding Denver's Hungry Florida : Humane Society of Tampa Bay

: Humane Society of Tampa Bay Naperville : Holiday Heroes Naperville & VFW Post 3873

: Holiday Heroes Naperville & VFW Post 3873 New York : God's Love We Deliver

: God's Love We Deliver Northern California : Access Books Bay Area, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Catholic Charities East Bay, CityTeam, Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, Family Supportive Housing, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, Fred Finch Youth & Family Services, Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco, JW House, Martha’s Kitchen, San Damiano Retreat, Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, SOS Meals on Wheels, Sunflower Hill and Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation

: Access Books Bay Area, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Catholic Charities East Bay, CityTeam, Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, Family Supportive Housing, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, Fred Finch Youth & Family Services, Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco, JW House, Martha’s Kitchen, San Damiano Retreat, Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, SOS Meals on Wheels, Sunflower Hill and Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation Southern California : Child Development Institute, Ground Education, Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education, spcaLA, The Salvation Army, TreePeople and Working Wardrobes

: Child Development Institute, Ground Education, Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education, spcaLA, The Salvation Army, TreePeople and Working Wardrobes St. Louis : ChildCare Aware of Missouri, Earthdance, Humane Society of Missouri, Marygrove, MindsEye Radio - Virtual, Nurses for Newborns, Promise Community Homes, Ronald McDonald House, St. Louis Area Foodbank and YMCA Metro St. Louis

: ChildCare Aware of Missouri, Earthdance, Humane Society of Missouri, Marygrove, MindsEye Radio - Virtual, Nurses for Newborns, Promise Community Homes, Ronald McDonald House, St. Louis Area Foodbank and YMCA Metro St. Louis Virtual: Career Village, Operation Gratitude and Vista Center for the Blind



Additional Armanino Foundation Volunteer Vacations scheduled for 2022 include:

Nature Conservancy Natural Habitat Restoration (Portland, Oregon)

SBPUSA Home Rehabilitation (Puerto Rico)

Blackfeet Indian Reservation Tutoring and Home Rehabilitation (Helena, Montana)

Give Kids the World Hospitality Volunteering at Make-a-Wish Resort (Orlando, Florida)

Catalina Island Conservancy Natural Habitat Restoration (Catalina Island, California)

Global Volunteers (San Juan, Texas at the Texas/Mexico border)

Honor Flight Program Tour Guide Support for Veterans (Washington, D.C.)

Global Volunteers Tutoring/Teaching English (Hanoi, Vietnam)

