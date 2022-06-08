New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW

Global Contact Lenses Market to Reach US$15.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Contact lenses are primarily used for correcting refractive errors and are sometimes considered to offer better vision quality than spectacles. Growth in the global market is buoyed by growing awareness of the use of contact lenses to correct vision disorders, growing incidence of ophthalmic or vision related disorders, convenience, favorable demographics, and rapid penetration of high-value products. Awareness programs conducted in various developing countries are particularly expected to continue to boost demand for vision care devices, including contact lenses. Rapid expansion in wearer base with reducing age of contact lens users coupled with strong growth in specialty lens segment and advancements in material science continue to improve industry prospects. Growing demand for cosmetic lenses in emerging countries further aids market growth. Contact lenses reported high uptake amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the need to avoid bulky glasses with face masks, concerns over lens fogging and focus on new options for virtual meetings. Clinicians witnessed a large number of first-time contact lens fit requests from a diverse spectrum of users, including office workers, medical professionals and company heads. The high uptake among first-time wearers was attributed to the requirement to eliminate reliance on spectacle correction during work-related jobs. At the same time, the market also witnessed a notable jump in contact lens dropout cases due to concerned related to COVID-19 infection risk, the need to avoid touching face with hands, dry eye syndrome and reduced requirement of contact lenses owing to the remote work option.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Lenses estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Contact Lenses market. While hydrogels lenses continue to maintain their stronghold, prescription of silicone hydrogels is surging due to their improved oxygen transmissibility that allows higher amounts of oxygen to the eye, resulting in better ocular health. Eye-care professionals are prescribing these lenses to patients who fail to comply with routine wearing regimen and often forget to remove them before going to sleep.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



The Contact Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe represent the prime revenues contributors. The robust spending on personal care products including eye care solutions, rise in uptake of daily disposable lenses, and expanding wearer base are the primary factors driving growth in these regions. Shortening replacement cycle in the Asian market due to the rising eye care awareness and the convenience factor, which translates to growing demand for daily, weekly and monthly disposables, is also expected to significantly drive gains in the market.

Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BenQ Materials Corp.

HOYA Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

SEED Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

SynergEyes Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

ZEISS International







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Eye Care Industry

YoY Change in New Patient Bookings at Optometrist Offces in the

US: 2020 Vs 2019

Contact Lens Sales Slow Down Amid the Pandemic

US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020- Nov 2020

Noteworthy Contact Lens Trends to Watch-for amid COVID-19 Pandemic

High Uptake among First-Time Wearers

High Dropout Rate for Contact Lenses

Specialty Lenses Gain Popularity

Industry Witnesses Strong Growth in Online Sales of Contact Lenses

Virtual Technology for Eye Care Gains Prominence as

Telemedicine Picks up

Need for Change in In-Office Settings for Optometry & Contact

Lens Business in Post-Pandemic Era

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Contact Lenses and Solutions: A Prelude

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth

Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities

Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses

Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by Category

for 2020E

Factors with Major Implications for Contact Lens Market, Going

Forwards

Telemedicine

Myopia Control

Influx of New Products

Changes in Contact Lens Rule

Contact Lenses: Actions Needed to Move Past COVID-19 Challenges

Direct Delivery of Contact Lenses to Doorstep

Focus on Lens Hygiene & Safety

Wearer Base for Contact Lenses

Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E

Global Contact Lens Wearers Mean Age and % Female Population by

Country: 2019

World Population by Age Group

Myopia Control Expands Growth Avenues

Children: A Potential Wearer Segment

Daily Disposables Gains Adoption

Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of Modality by

Region for 2020

Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat

Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth

Torics Records Strong Growth

Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends

Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Contact Lenses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competition: A Consolidated Marketplace

Leading Contact Lens Providers by Region

High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players

Differentiated Products Offer an Edge



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Sustainability Becomes a Global Agenda, Contact Lens

Manufacturers Focus on Plastic Free Lenses

New Contact Lens Technologies Go Beyond Vision Correction

Contact Lenses Enter the Diagnosis Space

Johnson & Johnson Vision Develops Contact Lenses to Tackle Eye

Allergies

Manufacturers Work towards Development of Lenses with Robust

Antimicrobial Properties

Countering Color Blindness

Self powered Lenses for Presbyopia

Slower Progression of Myopia

High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape

Smart Contact Lenses Emerge as Next Stop for Sophisticated

Wearable Technology

Potential Applications

Lenses to Measure Eyeball Pressure

Contact Lenses Worn During Sleep

Lenses to Block Harmful UV Ray

Telescopic Contact Lenses

Advanced Contact Lenses to Monitor Glucose Levels

Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses: An Emerging Area of Interest

Innovation Trends in Contact Lenses

Demand for Multifocal contact lenses on the Rise

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD

Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device

Usage

Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development

Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort

Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by

Material Design

Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses

Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues

Manufacturers Gear up to Recycle Contact Lenses

Market Restraints

Safety of Contact Lenses: A Major Concern

Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies

Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels

Rise in Online Stores

Distribution Dynamics

Direct-to Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction

Diversity in Contact Lens Purchasing Patterns

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for

Contact Lenses Market

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in

Thousands: 1950-2050



