-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Contact Lenses Market to Reach US$15.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Contact lenses are primarily used for correcting refractive errors and are sometimes considered to offer better vision quality than spectacles. Growth in the global market is buoyed by growing awareness of the use of contact lenses to correct vision disorders, growing incidence of ophthalmic or vision related disorders, convenience, favorable demographics, and rapid penetration of high-value products. Awareness programs conducted in various developing countries are particularly expected to continue to boost demand for vision care devices, including contact lenses. Rapid expansion in wearer base with reducing age of contact lens users coupled with strong growth in specialty lens segment and advancements in material science continue to improve industry prospects. Growing demand for cosmetic lenses in emerging countries further aids market growth. Contact lenses reported high uptake amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the need to avoid bulky glasses with face masks, concerns over lens fogging and focus on new options for virtual meetings. Clinicians witnessed a large number of first-time contact lens fit requests from a diverse spectrum of users, including office workers, medical professionals and company heads. The high uptake among first-time wearers was attributed to the requirement to eliminate reliance on spectacle correction during work-related jobs. At the same time, the market also witnessed a notable jump in contact lens dropout cases due to concerned related to COVID-19 infection risk, the need to avoid touching face with hands, dry eye syndrome and reduced requirement of contact lenses owing to the remote work option.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Lenses estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Contact Lenses market. While hydrogels lenses continue to maintain their stronghold, prescription of silicone hydrogels is surging due to their improved oxygen transmissibility that allows higher amounts of oxygen to the eye, resulting in better ocular health. Eye-care professionals are prescribing these lenses to patients who fail to comply with routine wearing regimen and often forget to remove them before going to sleep.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
The Contact Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe represent the prime revenues contributors. The robust spending on personal care products including eye care solutions, rise in uptake of daily disposable lenses, and expanding wearer base are the primary factors driving growth in these regions. Shortening replacement cycle in the Asian market due to the rising eye care awareness and the convenience factor, which translates to growing demand for daily, weekly and monthly disposables, is also expected to significantly drive gains in the market.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- BenQ Materials Corp.
- HOYA Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- Menicon Co. Ltd.
- SEED Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
- SynergEyes Inc.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- ZEISS International
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Eye Care Industry
YoY Change in New Patient Bookings at Optometrist Offces in the
US: 2020 Vs 2019
Contact Lens Sales Slow Down Amid the Pandemic
US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020- Nov 2020
Noteworthy Contact Lens Trends to Watch-for amid COVID-19 Pandemic
High Uptake among First-Time Wearers
High Dropout Rate for Contact Lenses
Specialty Lenses Gain Popularity
Industry Witnesses Strong Growth in Online Sales of Contact Lenses
Virtual Technology for Eye Care Gains Prominence as
Telemedicine Picks up
Need for Change in In-Office Settings for Optometry & Contact
Lens Business in Post-Pandemic Era
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Contact Lenses and Solutions: A Prelude
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth
Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities
Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses
Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by Category
for 2020E
Factors with Major Implications for Contact Lens Market, Going
Forwards
Telemedicine
Myopia Control
Influx of New Products
Changes in Contact Lens Rule
Contact Lenses: Actions Needed to Move Past COVID-19 Challenges
Direct Delivery of Contact Lenses to Doorstep
Focus on Lens Hygiene & Safety
Wearer Base for Contact Lenses
Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E
Global Contact Lens Wearers Mean Age and % Female Population by
Country: 2019
World Population by Age Group
Myopia Control Expands Growth Avenues
Children: A Potential Wearer Segment
Daily Disposables Gains Adoption
Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of Modality by
Region for 2020
Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat
Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth
Torics Records Strong Growth
Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends
Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Contact Lenses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competition: A Consolidated Marketplace
Leading Contact Lens Providers by Region
High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players
Differentiated Products Offer an Edge
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Sustainability Becomes a Global Agenda, Contact Lens
Manufacturers Focus on Plastic Free Lenses
New Contact Lens Technologies Go Beyond Vision Correction
Contact Lenses Enter the Diagnosis Space
Johnson & Johnson Vision Develops Contact Lenses to Tackle Eye
Allergies
Manufacturers Work towards Development of Lenses with Robust
Antimicrobial Properties
Countering Color Blindness
Self powered Lenses for Presbyopia
Slower Progression of Myopia
High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape
Smart Contact Lenses Emerge as Next Stop for Sophisticated
Wearable Technology
Potential Applications
Lenses to Measure Eyeball Pressure
Contact Lenses Worn During Sleep
Lenses to Block Harmful UV Ray
Telescopic Contact Lenses
Advanced Contact Lenses to Monitor Glucose Levels
Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses: An Emerging Area of Interest
Innovation Trends in Contact Lenses
Demand for Multifocal contact lenses on the Rise
Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach
Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD
Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device
Usage
Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development
Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort
Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by
Material Design
Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses
Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues
Manufacturers Gear up to Recycle Contact Lenses
Market Restraints
Safety of Contact Lenses: A Major Concern
Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies
Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels
Rise in Online Stores
Distribution Dynamics
Direct-to Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction
Diversity in Contact Lens Purchasing Patterns
Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for
Contact Lenses Market
Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in
Thousands: 1950-2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Hydrogel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicone Hydrogel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Hydrogel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spherical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Spherical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Spherical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multifocal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Multifocal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multifocal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Designs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Designs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Designs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrective by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Corrective by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Corrective by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Therapeutic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Covid-19 Impacts Contact Lens Uptake
Present & Future Growth Prospects Remain Robust
US Eye-Care Market: Key Vision Statistics
Daily-Contact Lenses Reports Strong Growth
US Soft Contact Lens Market (2021E): Percentage Share Breakdown
by Lens Modality
Astigmats and Presbyopes Drive Demand for Contact Lenses
US Population Distribution by Age Group
Surge in Adoption of Silicone Hydrogels Continues
Market Structure and Competition
US Contact Lenses Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Company
Specialty Contacts Drive Market Expansion
Scleral GP Lenses Report Growth
Smart Contact Lenses Technology on the Rise
Distribution Scenario
Online Retailing Catches Pace
US Contact Lenses Market (2021E): Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Distribution Channel
Direct-to-Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction
Regulatory Environment
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by Design -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical, Multifocal
and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Application -
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Leading Players in the Canadian Contact lenses Market (2021E):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company
Market Analytics
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Competition
Chinese Contact Lens Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of
Share by Company
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Contact Lens Wearer Base
Contact Lens Market in Europe (2019): Percentage Penetration of
Contact lens (as % of total population of 15 to 64 years of
age) by Country
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Leading Players in German Contact Lenses Market (2021E):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company
Market Analytics
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Daily Disposable Lenses: A Popular Modality
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical,
Multifocal and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Contact Lenses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Retail Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Material Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Material
Type - Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Hydrogel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Design - Spherical, Multifocal and Other
Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Design -
Spherical, Multifocal and Other Designs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by Design -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spherical, Multifocal
and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Application - Corrective, Therapeutic and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Contact Lenses by Application -
Corrective, Therapeutic and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
