Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Disease Indication , Technology, Testing Type, End User, and Geography

The market growth is attributed to increased government funding, rising healthcare costs, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic equipment in healthcare organizations. However, the tedious and expensive process of infectious disease diagnostics development is restricting the infectious disease diagnostics market growth.



Infectious disease diagnosis is a diagnostic procedure for detecting the presence of foreign antigens / organisms with the help of various diagnostic tools that are executed with the help of skilled technicians or physicians. The blood, urine, mucus, or other body fluids sample is analyzed to provide information about the organism causing the infection by using various diagnostic procedures and instruments.



Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxic products.HIV is a major global public health issue across the world.



According to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ~37.7 million people were HIV positive in 2020, out of which 1.7 million were children aged 0–14 years, and 36 million were adults. Further, more than half (~53%) were girls and women. ~1.5 million new HIV cases were reported in 2020 globally. Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection. The five main strains of hepatitis viruses are A, B, C, D, and E. According to World Health Organization (WHO), ~58 million people across the globe have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, and ~1.5 million new infections occur every year.



According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) is the thirteenth-highest death-causing disease globally and the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. As per WHO, 1.5 million deaths were caused by TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). In 2020, WHO projected that 10 million people had TB globally, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men. TB is present in all age groups and countries. Furthermore, in 2020, 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases. Eight countries make up two-thirds of the total , with India at the forefront, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.



Based on product, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and software and services. In 2021, the kits and reagents held the largest share of the market. However, the software and services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on disease indication, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into HIV, hepatitis, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis (TB), influenza, and other disease indications. The hepatitis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, clinical microbiology, and others. In 2021, the immunodiagnostics segment held the largest share of the market. However, the next generation sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on testing type, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is bifurcated into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. In 2021, the laboratory testing segment held the largest share of the market. However, the point-of-care testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on end user, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, home care settings, and others. In 2021, the pathology or diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the market. However, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



COVID-19 Impact – Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market



The current COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased demand for various point-of-care testing (POCT) diagnostic kits, which provide early detection and help control the spread of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 screening diagnostics are constantly being developed to meet the needs of markets with unique regulatory constraints.



For example, in February 2022, Mylab Discovery Solutions launched CoviSwift, a point-of-care (POC) RT-PCR testing solution that may be utilized in hospital labs, small labs, airports, and communities. In November 2021, Detect launched a new PCR-quality at-home COVID-19 quick molecular test to address testing needs at work, home, and school in the United States.



Similarly, in March 2020, BioMedomics released a PoC COVID-19 test that can identify antibodies in blood within 15 minutes. In March 2022, SCIENION, a BICO company and leading developer of miniaturized multiplex diagnostic tests, announced the completion of the diagnostic research project PoC-BoSens led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration (IZM).



The PoC-BoSens platform is a revolutionary label-free point-of-care device based on three-dimensional photonic bottle resonators (3D-BMRs) for real-time high-sensitive measurement of disease-relevant biomolecules. As a result, the demand for infectious disease diagnostic products is rising, with many people suffering from COVID-19. Many diagnostic laboratories and testing facilities are also being launched that are expanding the scope of the market. For instance, in June 2020, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare launched India's first mobile I-Lab (Infectious disease diagnostic lab) for COVID-19 testing. Such developments are anticipated to boost the demand for infectious disease diagnostic products in the coming years. Thus, the pandemic has profoundly impacted the public health profession. Therefore, increased production by companies has resulted in profits, and the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the infectious disease diagnostics market growth.



Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies in the infectious disease diagnostics market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships. These growth strategies have allowed the infectious disease diagnostics market players to expand their business, enhance their geographic presence, and contribute to the overall market growth.



Further, growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, helped the market playersstrengthen their customer base and extend product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the infectious disease diagnostics market are listed below.



In January 2022, Cepheid announced that Health Canada issued Cepheid a medical device license for Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus, a rapid molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of the viruses causing COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections from a single patient sample.



In April 2020, CerTest Biotec and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced that the VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time PCR Detection Kit adapted for the BD MAX System has been CE marked to the IVD Directive (98/79/CE). The molecular test for the detection of COVID-19 is available to clinical laboratories in countries recognizing the CE mark.



