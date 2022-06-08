The industrial floor scrubbers market is expected to grow from US$ 3,522.80 million in 2021 to US$ 6,334.41 million by 2028

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Product, End-Use, and Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279443/?utm_source=GNW





Customers and coworkers benefit from smart lighting, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning HVAC, and cleaning technology, while facility managers benefit from decreased management effort, cost savings, productivity benefits, and the delivery of higher operational standards and a better customer experience.The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management.



Robotic automation’s return on investment (ROI) differs for every client, but end users may improve their ROI by looking at their processes holistically, according to Collins. Consider everything from lower expenses to increased worker productivity and better customer experiences when determining ROI. The continuous advancements in robotic floor scrubbers provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market during the forecasted period.



Individuals and businesses are acting in ways that assist in preserving the environment and conserving natural resources on a personal and commercial level.While green technology adoption is a global trend across all industries, the demand for environmentally aware industrial floor scrubbers varies across different market segments.



Developed markets, such as those in Europe and North America, are early adopters of sustainable technology and place a high value on employing new products with little environmental effect.For instance, Tennant Company supplies hard floor and carpet cleaning equipment and the most cutting-edge cleaning technology.



When compared to traditional floor cleaning chemicals and procedures, H2O technology electrically transforms water into a cleaning solution that cleans effectively, saves money, improves safety, and has a lower environmental impact. These advantages of green cleaning technologies are propelling the demand for industrial floor scrubbers.



In Canada, hospitals and commercial spaces dominate the industrial floor scrubbers market.Canada’s largest hospital networks currently employ at-least one robotic scrubber, which has an autonomous navigation system.



Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, autonomous floor scrubbers were also increasingly being used at airports, hospitals, universities, sports facilities, and shopping malls as the COVID-19 pandemic sharpened the public’s focus on maintaining the hygiene of public spaces. However, robotic floor scrubbers in Canada are not replacing humans at work.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main countries that continue to face the economic effects of COVID-19 in the Middle East and African region.It is becoming clear with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the above-mentioned countries that few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for all sectors.



The rising volatility of the region’s power sector, as well as changing market dynamics, would have an undesirable effect on the industrial brakes market in the region. However, since the prominent oil and petrochemical industries in this region are reopening and process recorders play a significant role in efficient production and business optimization, the demand for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to regain momentum in this region.



Based on product, the industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented into the walk–behind scrubbers, ride–on scrubbers, and robotic scrubbers.In the year 2021, the walk-behind scrubbers segment accounted for the largest share in the industrial floor scrubbers market.



Based on end-use, the industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented into healthcare & pharmaceuticals, government, hospitality, manufacturing & warehousing, retail, and others.In the year 2021, the manufacturing & warehousing segment led the industrial floor scrubbers market.



Based on components, the industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented into brushes, pads, squeegees, and others.In the year 2021, Brushes led the industrial floor scrubbers market.



Geographically, the industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the industrial floor scrubbers market.



The overall Industrial Floor Scrubbers market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and Industrial Floor Scrubbers market forecast concerning all the market segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants in this process are industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market.



The key companies operating in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market are Amano Corporation; Comac s.p.a.; Conquest Equipment Pty Ltd; Fimap s.p.a.; Hafi Elektra Private Limited; Hako GmbH; Nilfisk Group; Polivac International Pty Ltd; Roots Multiclean Ltd; and Tennant Company.

