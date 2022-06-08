Parkinson's Foundation Appoints Utah Tech CEO Cory Pinegar as President and Board Member of Newly Formed Rocky Mountain Chapter Board of Advisors

SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Parkinson's Foundation has named visionary entrepreneur Cory Pinegar as President of the Rocky Mountain Chapter Board of Advisors and Board Member. Still under 30 years old, Pinegar is the youngest board member and hopes to leverage his leadership skills and expansive network to help expand the foundation's impact.

"It's an immense honor to be selected by the Parkinson's Foundation to further the foundation's presence in the Mountain West as president and board member of the newly formed Rocky Mountain Chapter," says Cory Pinegar. "This cause hits especially close to home since my father was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 when he began exhibiting early-stage symptoms. Working with the Parkinson's Foundation will help drive my personal mission to ensure people like my dad receive proper treatment and one day, a cure."

Pinegar's appointment will also increase the foundation's focus in his home base of Salt Lake City where he will work to raise awareness of the disease as well as advocacy for those affected by it.

The Parkinson's Foundation will host a series of Rocky Mountain area events, including the Parkinson's Revolution Salt Lake City on June 11 at Torrent Cycle in Salt Lake City. This indoor cycling experience (45-minute spin class) combines passion, determination, and community to generate awareness about Parkinson's and help advance the foundation's mission toward a cure. It's free to participate, though everyone is encouraged to fundraise to help support the foundation's work and the free resources the organization provides to the Parkinson's Disease community. To register, visit PDRevolutionUT.org.

The Rocky Mountain Chapter members will work together to advance the foundation's mission throughout local communities by sharing their time, professional expertise, and networks to bring even more events like these to the region as well as in-person resources to serve those with Parkinson's, like local resource centers.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Cory Pinegar

Cory Pinegar is CEO of Utah-based CallForce, a groundbreaking dental service startup helping dental practices increase patient engagement and revenue. In 2016, at the age of 22, Cory struck gold and purchased the company—then named Recall Solutions—from software giant Weave for just one dollar. Since then, the visionary entrepreneur has grown CallForce from 35 clients to nearly 3,000 and a workforce of close to 200 employees. CallForce has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 500 and has been recognized repeatedly by the Salt Lake Tribune as one of the Best Places to Work.

In 2021, Cory founded the remote staffing company Teem, which helps simplify hiring international talent. Teem allows businesses to circumvent domestic staffing issues and find qualified talent without worrying about complicated research to understand legalities, fair compensation, and the like.

