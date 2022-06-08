FoxPoint Trucks, LLC Announces Cory Dorzek as President to Drive Strategic Initiatives and Scale Business Financing Capabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoxPoint Trucks, LLC, a leading technology-enabled logistics platform, announces the hire of Cory Dorzek as President to drive strategic initiatives including joint ventures, acquisitions and new revenue sources. Cory joined the company in April 2022 and will also lead efforts to scale the financing capabilities of the company.



“A unique differentiator of our company is that we are led by proven business executives with tangible leadership experiences in the industry,” said Jeff Dema, Chief Executive Officer at FoxPoint Trucks. “We are thrilled to have Cory in this role and know his strong business and financial skills will enable him to collaborate on business development, strategy refinement, and execution to create sustainable value.”

Prior to FoxPoint Trucks, Cory served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Premier Trailer Leasing, a national trailer rental and leasing company. He also has more than 15 years of investment banking industry experience from his roles with Wall Street firms including Wells Fargo Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and Bear Stearns & Co. Inc.

“It is an honor for me to join one of the fastest growing tech-enabled Class 8 truck leasing and asset management platforms in the country,” said Cory Dorzek, President at FoxPoint Trucks. “The company’s strategic expansion paired with its proven approach and technology make it a transformational time to help lead the organization. I look forward to leveraging my proven expertise in executing corporate commercial strategy, driving business development, and leading financing capabilities to deliver on short and long-term goals.”

With relentless focus and accountability on key operational metrics, the company has thrived and achieved or exceeded financial goals. FoxPoint has doubled in size and significantly enhanced portfolio performance resulting in a successful capital raise of $85 million in 2021 to fund the company’s next phase of expansion. Its proven tech-enabled systems and proprietary processes are the key to transforming the future of transportation.

About FoxPoint Trucks, LLC

FoxPoint Trucks, LLC, founded in 2013 and based near Kansas City, Mo., is a leading technology-enabled, specialty finance company that leases Class 8 trucks. The company specializes in truck acquisitions, lease originations, and robust post-origination support and is one of the fastest growing tech-enabled Class 8 truck leasing and asset management platforms in the country. For more information, visit www.foxpointtrucks.com.