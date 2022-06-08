Nike and Adidas Among Top Brands in Europe Sportswear Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sportswear market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The Europe Sportswear Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in Europe. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.
Key Highlights
- Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by sports footwear and sports accessories.
- Offline purchases dominated Europe’s sportswear market in 2020.
- Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel in the Europe sportswear market in 2020, followed by online specialists and other online retailers.
- Nike, Adidas, and Decathlon were the top brands in Europe’s sportswear market in 2021.
Europe Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category
- Sports Clothing
- Women’s Sports Clothing
- Men’s Sports Clothing
- Children’s Sports Clothing
- Sports Footwear
- Women’s Sports Footwear
- Men’s Sports Footwear
- Children’s Sports Footwear
- Sports Accessories
Europe Sportswear Market Analysis by Categories
Europe Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists
- Online Specialists
- Other Online Retailers
- Department Stores
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters
- Other Specialist Retailers
Europe Sportswear Market Analysis by Distribution Channels
Leading Brands in the Europe Sportswear Market
- Nike
- Adidas
- Decathlon
- Puma
- ASICS
- New Balance
- Lacoste
- Under Armour
- Reebok
- SALOMON
- The North Face
- Napapijri
- Converse
- Vans
- Champion
- Columbia
- Peak Performance
- Sweaty Betty
- Mountain Warehouse
- Brooks
Europe Sportswear Market Analysis by Brands
Europe Sportswear Market Overview
|Market Size 2020
|$115.9 billion
|CAGR
|>6%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2025
|Key Categories
|Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories
|Key Distribution Channels
|Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters, and Other Specialist Retailers
|Leading Brands
|Nike, Adidas, Decathlon, Puma, ASICS, New Balance, Lacoste, Under Armour, Reebok, SALOMON, The North Face, Napapijri, Converse, Vans, Champion, Columbia, Peak Performance, Sweaty Betty, Mountain Warehouse, and Brooks.
FAQs
What was the Europe sportswear market size in 2020?
The sportswear market size in Europe was valued at $115.9 billion in 2020.
What is the Europe sportswear market growth rate?
The sportswear market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
What are the key categories in the Europe sportswear market?
The key categories in the Europe sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.
What are the key distribution channels in the Europe sportswear market?
The key distribution channels in the Europe sportswear market are clothing, footwear & accessories specialists, online specialists, other online retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets & hard discounters, and other specialist retailers.
Which are the leading brands in the Europe sportswear market?
The leading sportswear brands in Europe are Nike, Adidas, Decathlon, Puma, ASICS, New Balance, Lacoste, Under Armour, Reebok, SALOMON, The North Face, Napapijri, Converse, Vans, Champion, Columbia, Peak Performance, Sweaty Betty, Mountain Warehouse, and Brooks.
