Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations for 2022 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

Washington, D.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. These prestigious honors will be presented during MBDA’s National Minority Enterprise Development Week and celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs, as well as individuals and organizations demonstrating a commitment to advancing minority business enterprises (MBEs).

“The 2022 National MED Week Awards celebrate innovative, bold, creative minority entrepreneurs and businesses succeeding at the highest level,” said Miguel Estién, Acting National Director of the Minority Business Development Agency. “Every year, the nomination list grows, and the competition tightens. MBDA expects this year to be no different, which is a testament to the resilience of the minority business community. The National MED Week Awards recognize more than the individual, but the minority business community’s collective contribution as a driving force of economic growth and prosperity.”

Awards are presented in three primary groups, each with multiple award categories:

Minority-Owned Firms of the Year | 9 industry-specific awards



The Minority Firms of the Year Awards are open to minority business enterprises that are owned or controlled by the following persons or groups of persons: African American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Asian Indian, and Hasidic Jews.

Champions of Business Development | 3 awards

The Champions of Minority Business Development Awards eligible nominees include, but are not limited to business owners, business executives, and representatives of local, state, and federal governments or nonprofit organizations, universities, colleges, and tribal entities.

Individual Recognition | 2 awards

The Abe Venable Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement recognizes an individual who has played an integral role in the creative, technical or professional progress of minority business development over the course of his/her life.

The Ronald H. Brown Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have achieved significant results by promoting diversity, expanding minority business enterprises, and demonstrating exceptional leadership in the public or private sector.

Award categories, qualification criteria, and nomination submission instructions are available on MBDA’s website, http://www.mbda.gov. Nominations for the 2022 MBDA National MED Week Awards must be received by June 27, 2022.

The 2022 National MED Week award winners are scheduled to be announced in September, with honorees receiving their awards during the 2022 National MED Week Conference.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

