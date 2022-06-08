The hair loss prevention products market was valued at US$ 23,599.87 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31,524.52 million by 2028

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, End User, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279441/?utm_source=GNW





There is a growing number of customers demanding hair loss prevention products that have a practical purpose.Haircare products, such as serums, shampoos, conditioners, and oils, are highly demanded to boost volume or strength of hair.



Thus, the global hair loss prevention product market is seeing rapid expansion and is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.



Based on end user, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into men, women, and unisex.The unisex segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the men segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The rising hair fall, thinning hair, and emerging bald spots are among the major factors boosting the demand for hair loss prevention products among the male population. The willingness to achieve a better physical appearance is anticipated to bolster the need for personal care products among the male populace, which would drive the hair loss prevention market for the men segment during the forecast period.



Based on region, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market.



Also, the market in the region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.The rising hair loss issues among the populace in Asia Pacific significantly impact the hair loss prevention products market growth in the region.



Manufacturers, such as Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company Limited, and L’Oréal SA, introduce innovative and enhanced hair loss preventive products every year, which can be affordable and readily available in all supermarkets and hypermarkets in Asia Pacific.There is a rising demand for organic and herbal hair care products that avert hair loss generally and contain a mixture of oils, such as peppermint or tea tree.



This is followed by advisories that popularize nonmedicinal shampoo, helping to protect hair loss, cleanse the scalp of medication buildup in the follicles, and stimulate new growth, likely to embark more product popularity over the coming years.



Church & Dwight, Inc.; Forest Essentials; Kao Corporation; L’oréal S.A.; Pierre Fabre Group; Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Co., Ltd; Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd; Unilever; and Aveda Corp are among the leading players in the hair loss prevention products market.



The overall global hair loss prevention product market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the hair loss prevention products market.

