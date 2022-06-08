Frangipani Extract Market is expected to be Valued at US$ 56.10 Million by 2032, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frangipani extract market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, state analysts of a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The TMR report covers in-depth data and analysis on major key facets influencing market growth including recent developments in the frangipani extract market. Moreover, it also provides insights on the fastest growing market for frangipani extract.

Frangipani extract is utilized in the treatment of inflammation, tinnitus, back discomfort, and headaches. This aside, it is gaining traction owing to its ability to provide outstanding well-being and health benefits as it comprises anti-inflammatory properties and powerful antioxidants, notes a TMR study on the global frangipani extract market.

Frangipani extract is being increasingly utilized in the treatment of common lifestyle health disorders such as exhaustion and stress. In such treatments, essential oils are diffused in the body of an individual with the help of electric diffusers. Moreover, the product is also being utilized in burners, nebulizers, inhalers, and other carrier oils in order to provide massage to pressure points and muscles. This process helps in easing stress, relaxing mind, and helping in sound sleep. Owing to these product advantages, the global frangipani extract market is projected to expand at promising pace and gain a valuation of US$ 56.10 Mn by 2032.

Companies are developing sturdy marketing strategy for frangipani extract market in order to boost their sales. Furthermore, players are focused on developing innovative blends of extracts so as to fulfill the increasing demand from end-users. This aside, leading companies in the frangipani extract market are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to advance the functionality of frangipani flowers. These efforts of players are helping in the expansion of the market for frangipani extract.

Frangipani Extract Market: Key Findings

Frangipani extract is gaining impetus in conventional medicine owing to its therapeutic properties. Owing the aromatic and nourishing aesthetic profile of frangipani, it is being increasingly utilized in varied beauty products as well as perfumes. These applications are estimated to result into sizable business opportunities for players in the global frangipani extract market.

Frangipani extract finds key application in the aromatherapy owing to its refreshing scent, which helps in providing relaxing effect to the body and mind of an individual. Rise in the popularity of aromatherapy due to its ability to promote physical, spiritual, and mental well-being is prognosticated to help in generating profitable prospects in the frangipani extract market during the forecast period.

Frangipani Extract Market: Growth Boosters

Rising use of frangipani as vital component of numerous products including cosmetics, personal care products, and food items is likely to boost the future market demand for frangipani extract

Surge in the product use in the aromatherapy is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the frangipani extract market

Increase in understanding pertaining to the advantages of frangipani flowers including skin rejuvenation and improvement of the overall mind and body health is bolstering the market



Frangipani Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Veda Oils

Mane KANCOR

HDDES

INDIA AROMA OILS AND COMPANY

Avi Naturals

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt Ltd

Oshadhi

A. G. Industries

The Plant Extracts Company Pty Ltd

Nature's Flavors, Inc

Aromaaz International

Pure Oils India

D.S. Fragrances

Kush Aroma Exports

Floral Essential Oil



Frangipani Extract Market Segmentation

Type

Fragrance Oil

Absolute

Essential Oil



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Extraction Process

Solvent Extraction

Steam Distillation

Alcohol



Application

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Retail / Household



Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarket / Supermarket Specialty Stores Online Retail





Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



