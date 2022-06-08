Big name strategic partners unveiled at Sage Partner Summit 2022

DALLAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) today kicked off Sage Partner Summit 2022 announcing three new strategic partnerships.



During his keynote speech to Sage Partners, channel head Aziz Benmalek, announced partnerships with technology and banking leaders Lloyds Bank plc, Satago, and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a provider of HR and Payroll software and services.

These new partnerships demonstrate both the scale of Sage’s ecosystem, and of the investment in developing new and innovative direct and indirect routes to market.

“What the past two years have taught us is that there is no turning back on digitalization. As part of our digital network, we are uniquely placed to support customers with best-in-class solutions, making it simpler for them to do business,” says Aziz Benmalek, President, Sage North America, and EVP, Global Partner Organization.

“The partnerships we have announced today with Lloyds Bank plc, Satago, and specifically ADP offer our resellers the opportunity to put enterprise-grade solutions into the hands of SMB customers.”

Partnerships explained:

Partnering with Lloyds Bank plc and Satago for simplified access to finance

Soon to be launched, this three-way partnership between Sage, Lloyds Bank plc and Satago will offer fast and flexible access to cash from unpaid invoices, helping small businesses better manage cash flow. Powered by Satago, Sage customers will be able to access instant financing from Lloyds Bank, based on the value of unpaid invoices – regardless of payment terms.

Collaboration with ADP to boost productivity and performance

Following the announcement in November of their collaboration with ADP, Sage today shared availability of Sage Intacct Payroll, and Sage People Payroll both powered by ADP. The solutions streamline the flow of information between Sage products and ADP’s WorkForce Now (WFN) technology, synchronizing employee data and payroll entries, and improving the quality of reporting, with fewer errors.

The annual Sage Partner Summit event, designed exclusively for Sage’s worldwide partner community, is taking place in Dallas, Texas, from June 7-10, 2022.

Editor’s notes:

Solution availability

Solution financed by Lloyds Bank plc – available in the UK from Q4 2022. Sage and Satago will continue to roll out the solution globally, working with local banks in respective countries.

ADP – US Early Adopter availability from June. General availability from the fall, with partner enablement across 2023.

