Canadian Business Man Hits His 5th Hole-in-One at Bearspaw Golf Course

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hole-in-ones are a rare achievement. Most golfers, even professional ones, won't ever see an ace in their lifetime - but one lucky Calgarian in Alberta, who plays at the Bearspaw Golf Course, now has a record of five hole-in-ones under his belt.

Randy Schiffner, a local golfer, has achieved the impossible with a bit of dedication, skill, a lot of passion, and some luck. Getting just one hole-in-one is a golfer's ultimate dream but is accomplished by very few. To put things into perspective, let's take a look at how rare this event actually is.

What are the odds of getting a hole-in-one?

The National Hole-In-One Registry tracks statistics on this specific subject each year. While numbers are based on American data, it gives us a good idea of the odds of scoring a hole-in-one. There are 128,000 hole-in-ones recorded out of 450 million rounds of golf per year - that's a 2.84% chance for any golfer. This number is further broken down with the following odds based on skill level:

Pro golfers: 3,000 - 1

Single-figure handicapper: 5,000 - 1

Average golfer: 12,000 - 1

Out of the players who have registered a hole-in-one, the average handicap is 14, the average years of experience is 24 with the average age at 55.

A hole-in-one must be considered valid under certain conditions

Golf Canada considers a hole-in-one valid if it was made:

During a round of nine holes

During a match, even if the match ends before the stipulated round is completed

In a practice round if the player is playing one ball

At a hole with a temporary tee and/or putting green in use

In a "scramble" competition: A side has four players, each member plays from the teeing ground. The best drive is selected and each member plays a second shot from where the best drive is located, and so on.

What's next for Randy Schiffner?

Randy achieved all five hole-in-ones at Bearspaw Golf Club (403) 239-7444, a beautiful course set against a sprawling backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. When asked what's next for him and his (incredible) golf game, Mr. Schiffner says: "My goal for golf is that I want to continue to play golf till I am 90. I love the game and the community."

