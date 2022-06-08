Monopolon Mystic NFT Characters

Singapore, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is a crypto game that becomes more interesting with the intrusion of the NFT characters. It is played on a virtual pentagon-shaped board surrounded by 5 cities that form the metaverse of Monopolon. The cities are – Sakura city, Cultural city, Crypto city, Meta city, and Space City.





These 5 cities are dominated by 5 bosses of the world. These bosses are the characters of the game who need your help to boss the whole Monopolon metaverse with your intellect and your gaming statistics. Here the NFT characters and the NFT equipment will help you to boost the battle power of the bosses.

Mazaguji- He is an entrepreneur of technology and investments. He is the boss of Sakura city. But he wants to possess the whole Monopolon Metaverse with all his power and wealth.

Zack- The boss of the Cultural city Zack, is a tycoon in the e-commerce and utility agency business. He is a hardworking character who could use all his power, hard work, and money to extend his cultural city throughout the Monopolon Metaverse.

CZI- The entrepreneur and founder of the world’s biggest crypto exchange trading is the conqueror of the Crypto city. He is ready with his crypto bulldozer to take possession of the Monopolon metaverse.

Marko-This tech genius has created a social platform where human beings can meet each other. Being the youngest of all, he is full of enthusiasm to conquer each land of the metaverse of Monopolon.

Eden- The Mayor of the Space City. He bosses the automobile industry and now wants to hold the whole Monopolon metaverse. He is ready with his edgy missiles to blast his opponents.

As we know the game is played on a virtual pentagon-shaped board with 2 dice. Your activity is determined by the numbers that came on the dice. The board consists of 125 grids, each grid consists of an activity. Here the individual NFTs that are the bosses can move, earn rewards, join guilds, invite other players in battle, join guilds, and participate in boss raids and guild wars on a ground scale and thus can win and purchase virtual land and infrastructure to build-up equity and secure their place in the metaverse.

Monopolon has its own native token $MGM and $MLON which are built on the BSC network. $MLON allows the players to purchase NFT characters. The powerful mythical character NFT helps to boost your chance of winning and destroying powerful bosses.

There are various types of NFT characters available in Monopolon

Mystic characters- 3000 $MLON is needed to buy limited edition Mystic NFTs. These Mystic NFTs have a 100% chance for 1 passive skill, 75% chance of 2 passive skills, and 25% chance of 3 passive skills that have 2 times more attacking and farming power than Rare NFTs up to 2 passive skills. These NFTs are 2-star multipliers.

Recently Monopolon has created a series of Mystic NFTS ‘Bluechip NFTs’.



Legend NFT- It costs 1000 $MLON to buy unlimited quantities with control release Legend NFTs. Legend NFTs have a 100% chance for 1 passive skill, and a 70% chance of 2 passive skills. It has 1.5 times more attacking and farming power than Rare NFT, up to 2 passive skills. These NFTs are 1.5-star multipliers.

Epic NFT- 300 $MLON is needed to buy these unlimited editions of Rare NFTs. These Mystic NFTs have a 100% chance for 1 passive skill, and a 30% chance of 2 passive skills. It has 1.5 times more attacking and farming power than Rare NFT, up to 2 passive skills. These NFTs are 1.2-star multipliers.

Rare NFT- 100 $MLON is needed to buy these unlimited editions of Rare NFTs. These Mystic NFTs have a 50% chance for 1 passive skill. It has Normal attacking and farming power and 1 passive skill. These NFTs are 1 star multipliers.

Common NFT- These are free NFTs that are 0.5-star multipliers and have no passive skills. It has half of the attacking and farming power as Rare NFT.

Benefits of NFT characters

The NFT characters are the most important and interesting factor of Monopolon for the following reasons:

These are the strongest NFTs that earn the most MGM rewards.

It is estimated that you only have 60 days to earn back your capital while playing with Mystic NFT characters.

The first batch of limited Mystic NFTs was released which contain only 100 Mystic NFTs that cost 3000 MLON while the next release will cost 6000 MLON in July. A total of 5000 Mystic NFT characters are yet to be released.

Takeaways

Monopolon is designed with the purpose to merge the best aspects of CeFi and DeFi that complement each other to create a unique crypto gaming model.