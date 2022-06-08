CRN Recognizes IT Weapons on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named IT Weapons to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.



CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

“It is an honour to be included on this list," said Mario Mottillo, President of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Canada. "This award, the gold standard for measuring solutions providers, is a tremendous confidence boost for our team. Additionally, it demonstrates our renewed commitment to providing our customers with the industry's best Managed IT Services. Together, we can explore the digital tools and processes that allow us to be better prepared for change and lead the way towards a better tomorrow."

“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We'll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don't worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 15 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

CONTACT INFORMATION

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca



