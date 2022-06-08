Computational Biology Market to reach a market size of USD 27.42 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computational biology is a branch of biology that aims to better understand and model biological structures and processes by utilizing computers and computer science. It entails the application of computer methods (such as algorithms) to the representation and simulation of biological systems and the large-scale analysis of experimental data. The global computational biology market is predicted to rise due to the increase in bioinformatics research, an increase in the number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and the growth of drug designing and drug modeling.





Increase in Bioinformatics Research to Drive the Global Computational Biology

The demand for bioinformatics tools and skills has increased as genome sequencing programs have resulted in the exponential growth of sequence databases. Data mining, also termed data discovery, and extensive data analysis for searching trends in data have risen in prominence over time, assisting in extracting intriguing, nontrivial, implicit, previously unknown, and potentially relevant information from data. As a result, the development of computational biology facilities in developing countries assists in market expansion.





Increase in Innovative Technology to Provide Myriad Opportunities for Computational Biology

As a result of the blending of biology and computer technology, people's conceptions of their place in the world as modern humans have developed. Researchers could get new insights into human evolution and genetic and anatomical data from the computer. Data exchange, storage, and high-performance computing have all been developed to make working with large data volumes easier. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are always searching for new drugs and techniques to understand better how proteins interact.

Furthermore, the advancement and deployment of advanced analytics, robotics, and automation in pharmaceutical medication production are one of the market's promising trends. Automation, digitization, and robots have combined to create highly adaptable innovative laboratories capable of performing routine and high-volume investigations and highly specialized testing at a fair cost. Laboratory automation is intended to benefit analytical testing, which is likely to benefit significantly from increased levels of automation.





Key Highlights

The global computational biology market was worth USD 5,350 million in 2021, and it is projected to be worth USD 27,425 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). By application , the global computational biology market is segmented into Cellular and Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials, and Human Body Simulation Software. Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling is the largest shareholder, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6%. It is further segmented into Target Identification, Target Validation, Lead Discovery, and Lead Optimization. Within Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling, target identification dominated the market. The increase in computational methods for the target identification stage in the drug discovery process is expected to boost segment growth in the near future.

, the global computational biology market is segmented into Cellular and Biological Simulation, and Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials, and Human Body Simulation Software. Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling is the largest shareholder, and it is estimated to grow at a It is further segmented into Target Identification, Target Validation, Lead Discovery, and Lead Optimization. Within Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling, target identification dominated the market. The increase in computational methods for the target identification stage in the drug discovery process is expected to boost segment growth in the near future. By tool , the computational biology market is segmented into Databases, Infrastructure (Hardware), and Analysis Software and Services. The Database segment accounts for the largest market share, and it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period, accounting for USD 9,830 million. The immense size of biological databases provides a resource to answer biological questions about molecular modeling, molecular evolution, mapping, and gene expression patterns and help in the structural-based design of therapeutic drugs. Thus, the increased use of databases for various research applications would help boost the market growth and demand for the database market .

, the computational biology market is segmented into Databases, Infrastructure (Hardware), and Analysis Software and Services. The Database segment accounts for the largest market share, and it is projected to register the highest during the forecast period, accounting for USD 9,830 million. The immense size of biological databases provides a resource to answer biological questions about molecular modeling, molecular evolution, mapping, and gene expression patterns and help in the structural-based design of therapeutic drugs. Thus, the increased use of databases for various research applications would help boost the market growth and demand for the . By service , the global computational biology market is segmented into In-House and Contract. The contract is the most dominant and the fastest-growing segment. It is expected to reach a value of USD 18,850 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The price for contractual software is more reasonable than in-house software development as outsourcing development teams have more experience in different fields.

, the global computational biology market is segmented into In-House and Contract. The contract is the most dominant and the fastest-growing segment. It is expected to reach a value of at a The price for contractual software is more reasonable than in-house software development as outsourcing development teams have more experience in different fields. By end-user , the global computational biology market is segmented into Academics and Industrial and Commercial. The industrial and commercial segment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 14,215 million by 2030 . Computational biology databases and solutions are increasingly being used in industries to analyze different data sets to produce various biological products, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast.

, the global computational biology market is segmented into Academics and Industrial and Commercial. The industrial and commercial segment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment. It is estimated to reach an expected value of by 2030 Computational biology databases and solutions are increasingly being used in industries to analyze different data sets to produce various biological products, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast. Region-wise, the global computational biology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, among others.





Regional Insights

North America holds the most commanding share in the regional market. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.7%. The computational biology market is expected to see rapid growth due to increased bioinformatics research, an increasing number of pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics studies, and drug discovery and disease modeling processes. An increase in investments by major companies and a higher number of product launches are also expected to boost the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest region. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 7,060 million by 2030. The computational biology market in Germany is projected to grow due to the increasing focus on drug discovery, increasing numbers of clinical trials and increasing research and development expenditure, and rising German healthcare expenditure. Hence, the German market is expected to witness steady market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. It is expected grow at a CAGR of 20.6%. The China computational biology market is expanding due to increased bioinformatics research, increased clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and growth in drug design and disease modeling.





Competitive Landscape

Dassault Systèmes SE

Certara

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Compugen Ltd

Rosa & Co. LLC

Genedata AG

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Instem Plc. (Leadscope Inc.)

The key market players are Nimbus Discovery LLC

Strand Life Sciences

Schrodinger

Simulation Plus Inc.





Global Computational Biology Market: Segmentation

By Application

Cellular and Biological Simulation

Computational Genomics

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Other Cellular and Biological Simulations (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)

Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling

Target Identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Preclinical Drug Development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical Trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

By Tool

Databases

Infrastructure (Hardware)

Analysis Software and Services

By Service

In-House

Contract

By End-User

Academics

Industry and Commercials

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Computational Biology Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Applications Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Cellular and Biological Simulation

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Preclinical Drug Development

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Clinical Trials

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Human Body Simulation Software

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Tools Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Databases

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Infrastructure (Hardware)

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Analysis Software and Services

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Service Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 In-House

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Contract

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 End User Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 Academics

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.3 Industry and Commercials

8.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9 Regional Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Economic Overview

9.2.2 Market Scenario

9.2.3 U.S.

9.2.4 Canada

9.2.5 Mexico

9.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

9.3.1 Economic Overview

9.3.2 Market Scenario

9.3.3 Brazil

9.3.4 Argentina

9.3.5 Colombia

9.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Economic Overview

9.4.2 Market Scenario

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 France

9.4.5 The U.K.

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

9.5.1 Economic Overview

9.5.2 Market Scenario

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 Japan

9.5.5 India

9.5.6 Australia

9.5.7 South Korea

9.5.8 Rest Of APAC

9.6 Middle East

9.6.1 Economic Overview

9.6.2 Market Scenario

9.6.3 South Arabia

9.6.4 The UAE

9.6.5 Qatar

9.6.6 Oman

9.6.7 Turkey

9.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

9.7 Africa

9.7.1 Economic Overview

9.7.2 Market Scenario

9.7.3 Nigeria

9.7.4 South Africa

9.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

10 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

10.1 Competition Dashboard

10.2 Industry Structure

10.3 Dassault Systèmes SE

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Portfolio

10.4 Certara, Chemical Computing Group ULC

10.5 Compugen Ltd

10.6 Rosa & Co. LLC

10.7 Genedata AG

10.8 Insilico Biotechnology AG

10.9 Instem Plc. (Leadscope Inc.)

10.10 Nimbus Discovery LLC

10.11 Strand Life Sciences

10.12 Schrodinger

10.13 Simulation Plus Inc

11 Conclusion & Recommendation

12 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In April 2022 , Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, announced that the company granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 101,715 shares of the company's common stock to 30 newly hired employees, including six freshly hired employees based in India and one newly hired employee based in Japan.

, Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, announced that the company granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 101,715 shares of the company's common stock to 30 newly hired employees, including six freshly hired employees based in India and one newly hired employee based in Japan. In May 2022, Genedata, the leading supplier of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical Research and Development, announced that Ajinomoto, a multinational provider to the biopharmaceutical industry of cell culture media and development and manufacturing services (CDMO), has implemented Genedata Bioprocess® to digitalize and automate their R&D and manufacturing operations in Japan and Korea.

News Media

How AI Is Laying The Foundation In The Discovery Of Drugs?

North America is likely to hold the largest share in the global cancer biomarker market during the forecast period

Digital Pathology Market: Advancements at Peak





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

