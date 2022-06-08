Allworth Financial Partners with North Carolina’s Adams Chetwood Wealth Management Group

Folsom, California, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the completion of its second partnership in two weeks, Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1], has acquired Adams Chetwood Wealth Management Group of Durham, North Carolina. Adams Chetwood was supported and represented by Republic Capital Group of Houston, TX. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Adams Chetwood specializes in providing comprehensive fiduciary retirement planning, client-focused investment management, and forward-thinking estate planning recommendations for individuals and families. In less than 10 years, Adams Chetwood has grown to over $300 million in assets under management and to serve approximately 210 clients throughout North Carolina and the greater Southeastern United States.

“After interviewing hundreds of firms, and with 21 acquisitions in four years, we understand just how important cultural alignment is,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “With their emphasis on family, caring for clients in every way money impacts them, and their passion for orphan care, the addition of Eric Chetwood and his outstanding team of professionals to Allworth Financial checks every box necessary for a long and rewarding partnership.”

“As advisors, we encourage clients to plan for the worst and then be rational optimists,” said Adams Chetwood Managing Partner, Eric Chetwood. “My plan is to keep working for a long time, but to guard against every contingency, right now felt like a wise time to implement a continuity plan that protects the interests of our clients, my team and my family.”

“Not only are we excited to be expanding into the North Carolina market,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain, “we are grateful to the team at Republic Capital Group for introducing us to a firm that has both an established history of growth and a culture that closely aligns with what we’ve built at Allworth.”

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUA, clients in all 50 states, and offices in every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. The firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction in 2021, which ranks it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.





