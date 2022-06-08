Proactive news headlines including NEO Battery Materials, New Age Metals, Belmont Resources, Ridgeline Minerals, Electra Battery Materials, Tiziana Life Sciences and Aben Resources

New York , June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- NEO Battery Materials signs MOU with Automobile & PCB to advance its silicon anode commercial plant in South Korea click here
- Fabled Copper reports on UAV drone mission on the Bronson property Book 6 copper occurrence click here
- Aben Resources prepares for 2022 exploration program at Slocan graphite project in British Columbia click here
- New Age Metals hits high-grade palladium and platinum at its River Valley project in Ontario click here
- District Metals intersects "strong" visual sulphide mineralization at its Tomtebo property in Sweden click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences reports positive results from second patient in multiple sclerosis study of foralumab click here
- Belmont Resources pushes towards updated resources estimate for Lone Star copper-gold project in Washington click here
- Copper Fox Metals poised to advance its assets for the 'green economy' as it reports its second quarter results click here
- Dalrada says Watson Rx Solutions acquisition accelerates its national healthcare model click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies files patent application for simplified onboard EV charging solution click here
- BioVaxys says bio-manufacturing partner BioElpida completes next phase of BVX-0918 production for EU Clinical study click here
- Snowline Gold kicks off 2022 drilling at its flagship Yukon gold projects click here
- Ridgeline Minerals acquires historical Selena dataset showcasing highest-grade silver and gold intercepts ever drilled at the project click here
- Think Research partners with Caredove to expand access to eReferral Network in Ontario's northeast through Hubly integration engine click here
- Tiidal Gaming says its Sportsflare subsidiary releases new esports betting solution with ‘flash bets’ click here
- Arrow reveals two new oil-bearing zones as it reaches total depth on Rio Cravo Sur-1 well in Colombia click here
- Plurilock Security announces Summer 2022 product release as more organizations adopt remote and hybrid work models click here
- Tocvan Ventures unearths new trend parallel to Main zone at Pilar gold-silver project click here
- Blue Sky Uranium closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $854,100 click here
- Electra Battery Materials appoints Craig Cunningham as its chief financial officer click here
- Belmont Resources completes option agreement to acquire Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project click here
- Harvest One Cannabis announces name change to Delivra Health Brands click here
- Benchmark Metals says it is ‘encouraged’ by new drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers project click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power unveils PWWR Flow Brand for combined heat and power (CHP) division click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics says pharmaceutical manufacturing expert Dr Florian A. Sahr has joined its European operations as project management head click here
