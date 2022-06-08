JumpCloud Joins Charter Sponsors for the Mac Admins Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced its participation as a charter sponsor for the Mac Admins Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for the benefit of the Mac Admins community. The Mac Admins Foundation was created to advance the global community of professionals who manage Apple devices by fostering connections among Mac Admins around the globe, sharing knowledge and resources for members' ongoing professional growth, and maintaining affordable access to all community resources, regardless of members’ economic status, and more. The foundation will also focus its efforts on improving the community's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) scores, as well as providing need-based scholarships to key Mac Admins conferences.

“Macs are an important part of the small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) tech stack,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief strategy officer, JumpCloud. “The pandemic and remote work gave employees more choice in the devices they use to make (remote) work happen, resulting in more Macs in the enterprise. More Macs equates to more IT admins responsible for managing them. JumpCloud has always supported IT admins and the Apple community, and the Mac Admins Foundation supports fantastic resources for IT pros in times of mass Mac adoption. We're excited to partner with the Mac Admins Foundation, as they represent a lot of our values and ideals of community through building connections and becoming 1% better every day.”

Founded in 2015, the Mac Admins online community is a free, openly accessible Slack community moderated by a group of 14 administrators. Over the last seven years, the community has grown to over 42,000 members, with approximately 5,000 active members in any given week. The foundation's primary activity is the operation of the community, with almost all of the budget directed toward maintaining and managing this community for the foreseeable future. By maintaining this Slack instance as a free and accessible digital environment, the Mac Admins Foundation ensures delivery on all the elements of the mission, to support the community of Mac Admins where they are today and work to build a development program for all skill levels into the future.

The announcement of this sponsorship comes weeks after JumpCloud announced the launch of the JumpCloud Community , an industry forum and community for IT professionals to connect and share ideas, guides, and templates that help them solve professional and technical challenges. As a product-led growth (PLG) company with over 180,000 organizations using JumpCloud as their IT backbone, JumpCloud is focused on providing IT teams an open directory platform that unifies user identity, access, and device management, as well as useful information about best practices, technology trends, and products.

“The Mac Admins Foundation is doing important work to make sure that there's a wealth of diverse talent in our industry, and we couldn't be happier to have JumpCloud's full support,” said Tom Bridge, co-chair of the Mac Admins Foundation and principal product manager, JumpCloud.

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

