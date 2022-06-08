WISeKey announces secure supply chain management product integrating IoT devices, Satellite technology, and Blockchain

Geneva, Switzerland – JUNE 8 2022 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced a product for securing supply chain management of critical goods by integrating IoT devices communicating with picosatellites launched by WISeSat and FOSSA with Casper blockchain. WISeKey security chips are being used to protect different types of IoT devices such as satellites and their captured images and communications from agriculture and logistics sensors. This product leverages the extensive reach of the picosatellites and their ability to connect to low energy IoT devices and combines it with the immutability of data and smart contracting feature of Casper blockchain to offer unique benefits to the supply chain management industry. You can now track the data of your goods in transit like environmental conditions, geo-location, etc. in a reliable manner and also make logistic processes more efficient using the smart contracting feature offered by Casper blockchain.

WiseKey semiconductors, when placed on any object, securely issue NFTs to authenticate and track the object much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the object on the Blockchain ledger. This digital identity, used throughout the object’s lifetime, allows them to become a “Trusted Object” of the Internet, prove their identity and provide verifiable data. WISeKey IoT and data analytics help supply chain managers make decisions on their objects and prevent possible accidents or other delay-inducing occurrences that happen on the way.

The supply chain is already benefiting from the billions of WISeKey’s secure chips that are already embedded in high-tech products and goods to protect data, communication, and firmware against cyberattacks. This includes routers, modems, energy-smart meters, drones, and medical devices, to mention a few. By combining the secured IoT devices with the immutability and smart contracting features offered by Casper blockchain, the logistic processes can be greatly improved and automated as the data on-chain can now be trusted for further processing without third-party intervention.

A WISeID Digital Identity is injected on the NanoSeal Semiconductor installed on the physical object that it is combined with smart contracts of Casper Blockchain. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Combining the power of WISeID with the ability of these secured IoT devices to communicate with the picosatellites that aim to cover every spot on the planet with a maximum latency of 10mins and the immutability and smart contracting provided by Casper blockchain, the new product is set to disrupt the supply chain management. The IoT devices are no longer dependent on the cellular networks and the data sent via the satellites is authenticated through WISeID. This is going to make a significant difference to the supply chains of critical goods where environmental conditions and security of the goods being shipped is extremely critical e,g, blood, organs, or vaccines.

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wis ekey.com .

