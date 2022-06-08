Pythian Named One of ‘The Companies That Matter Most in Data’ by Database Trends and Applications Magazine

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today it has been named in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's DBTA 100—a list of ‘The Companies That Matter Most in Data’—for the sixth consecutive year.



The list, judged by DBTA's editorial staff, showcases forward-looking companies leveraging current and emerging technologies to help their customers better utilize data. DBTA selected organizations according to their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in data management and analysis.

Pythian's data, analytics, and cloud expertise helps organizations monetize their data estate and unlock its transformative potential, no matter where the data resides. Hundreds of organizations trust Pythian with their most mission-critical initiatives, such as conducting robust database health checks to proactively accelerate system improvements, scaling analytics to more rapidly uncover insights to drive competitive differentiation, and managing cloud migrations integrated with modern data platforms.

“Pythian is honored to be a DBTA 100 leader for the sixth straight year,” said Keith Angell , CEO at Pythian. “Our customers are industry leaders who look to us to unlock the power of their most valuable asset—their data. Our mission is to maximize the value of enterprise data and deliver exceptional business outcomes that drive their businesses forward.”

DBTA’s June 8 issue features Keith Angell’s "View from the Top" spotlight article .

For more information on how Pythian helps organizations unlock their data’s transformative value, visit https://pythian.com/analytics-strategy-and-planning or contact us at info@pythian.com .