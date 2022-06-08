ABCT Apologizes for Role in the Development and Practice of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression Change Efforts (So -Called “Conversion Therapy”)

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies (ABCT) has released an apology statement for its history involving so-called “conversion therapy.”

In the apology, ABCT “apologizes for our historic role in the development and use of so-called ‘conversion therapies,’ practices that have caused untold harm to members of the sexual and gender minority (SGM) community for over 50 years.”

“ABCT also unequivocally denounces the ongoing use of so-called ‘conversion therapies’ given” their “lack of empirical support… the significant risks associated with these practices, and… that SGM identities are normal expressions of human diversity and not a type of psychopathology that needs to be ‘treated.’”

For the full statement, please see https://www.abct.org/latest-news/abct-apology-for-behavior-therapys-contribution-to-the-development-and-practice-of-sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-and-expression-change-efforts-history-and-next-steps/

For information on the history of so called “conversion therapy” and ABCT’s apology, contact Laura Seligman, PhD, ABCT’s President, at laura.seligman@utrgv.edu or David Teisler, Director of Communications at ABCT, at teisler@ABCT.org.

The Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and its members have strived for 65 years to alleviate human suffering. ABCT is a multidisciplinary organization committed to the enhancement of health and well-being by advancing the scientific understanding, assessment, prevention, and treatment of human problems through the global application of behavioral, cognitive, and biological evidence-based principles.

ABCT

305 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1601

New York, NY 10001-6008

212.647.1890

www.ABCT.org