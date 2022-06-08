The Hemp Doctor Expands Product Line to Include New Cannabinoids Including CBN, CBG, and Delta-9

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Never have the wonders of cannabis and CBD been more accessible. Millions of Americans continue to leverage the powers of cannabis-based medicines and products offered by The Hemp Doctor. As the industry leader in providing quality and safe hemp products, their journey continues with booming sales, over 1,000 positive reviews, and a new and incredibly diverse product line.

The Hemp Doctor is thrilled to help their many new customers take their first step in finding balance with not just THC but the many new cannabinoids and products at their disposal. This includes everything from artisan edible snacks and treats, unique distillates, disposable vape cartridges, and full-spectrum CBD products that have no impairing effects.

"We're so thankful for our incredible customer base who has experienced life-changing results with our products," said Cindy Shade, owner and CEO of The Hemp Doctor.

"As CBD and other cannabis-focused products continue to become more widely accepted in society, there is no limit to what we can offer our clients. We are very excited for what the future holds and can't wait to offer our new line of premium quality and safety-focused products."

As thousands of their new customers demand new products, The Hemp Doctor have adapted and responded to their requests by providing a new lineup of products with the lesser-known CBN, CBG, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-9. These cannabinoids offer remarkable therapeutic potential, which includes but isn't limited to a better night's sleep or simply feeling more energized during the day.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is an online retailer of specialized hemp and CBD products that provide incredible therapeutic benefits to their customers. They provide knowledge to clients about the benefits of hemp and cannabis-based products, helping anyone find relief from their ailments or live a more healthy life. Knowledge is empowering, especially when it comes to your health and wellness. The more information you have, the better decisions you can make regarding your health, along with your hemp purchases.

Their passion is to educate the everyday customer about these products and help everyone learn how the hemp and cannabis plants can be a helpful addition to your health and wellness routine. The Hemp Doctor's highly trained staff can and will address any of your questions regarding their products, hemp, cannabinoids, and their uses and benefits. They remain focused on providing extensive resources and knowledge that can help make a difference in their customers' lives.

TheHempDoctor.com product offerings continuously evolve to meet the needs of the public, with a full range of products suitable for anyone at any age or experience level. See how The Hemp Doctor can change how you leverage cannabis, and begin your journey today.

