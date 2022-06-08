Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) Announces Chief Financial Officer

Los Angeles, CA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') today announced the appointment of Richard J Casinelli, as chief financial officer (CFO) and principal financial officer, effective June 8, 2022.

“Richard will added tremendous value to Axis Technologies Group and brings a depth of experience to the role,” said William TiEN, president and chief executive officer. “Richard is a veteran finance operator who provide traditional business finance experience and shares our values. We are excited to have Richard take this next step with us as we move the company forward in this new decentralized finance era. He will help design and implementation of the company's global financing activities.”

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.:

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various fintech, blockchain, DeFi, NFT, carbon offset digitization and metaverse projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

About Richard J Casinelli:

Richard J Casinelli has over 35 years of US Public Accounting Experience inclusive of Auditing, Tax Compliance, and Planning and Financial Reporting. Managing Director of MHC Advisors PC handles Litigation Support Mergers and Acquisitions. Equity Search , Inc. was started in 2008 as an investment company by Richard Casinelli, CPA, MST. In 2017 The Company invested in Pro-4 Marketing, LLC to import from China, flashlights and lanterns in the USA . He also had a strong background in distribution and marketing/sales displays. He have extensive experience in advisory to public listed companies, finance and business operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.