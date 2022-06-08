Cirtronics Named MedTech Top 10 Contract Manufacturer

Milford, NH, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtronics is honored to be named a 2022 Top 10 Medical Device Contract Manufacturer by MedTech Outlook magazine. Cirtronics was selected on the basis of how well they tailor their services to the needs of medical device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

MedTech Outlook’s decision to select Cirtronics was based on the importance of Cirtronics’ culture of service, collaboration, and proactivity in creating positive customer experiences. The article, penned by Alex D’Souza, begins, “Experience, attention to detail, and a service philosophy make all the difference. A company that checks all the right boxes is Cirtronics—the leading contract manufacturer for medical devices, lab equipment, and instrumentation. With over four decades of experience in the contract manufacturing space, Cirtronics has established its credibility by addressing customer and product requirements with precision and quality.”

Medical technology, medical devices, and lab equipment all require high levels of quality, attention, and focus. Cirtronics leverages its extensive experience serving MedTech customers and other quality-intensive and regulated markets.

Tailored Solutions

D’Souza writes, “Cirtronics’ contract manufacturing services are guided by its Precision Engagement® approach, which acknowledges that no two customers, products, or programs will require the same set of services applied the same way. Unlike other contract manufacturers, the company doesn’t force customers through a generic program but works with them to tailor services and solutions according to their requirements. “

Proactive Engagement

Cirtronics is an employee-owned, certified small business. Since each employee is an owner, they bring their best to every collaboration with customers and every interaction behind the scenes. Employees, D’Souza notes, are “dedicated to positive outcomes and proactive engagement.” But what does that mean? Positive outcomes are customer satisfaction, high-quality products, and long-term relationships. Proactive engagement means sharing information rather than waiting to be asked. Cirtronics relies on its highly-skilled employees to initiate proactive, transparent communication within the company, its suppliers, and each customer.

The article concludes, “Cirtronics will continue investing in people, training, and equipment to create a constant sense of innovation.” And, quoting Cirtronics CRO Tom Ferrin,“… we ensure our build methods, testing, and quality assurance maximize the quality and functionality of the end product. Our customer focus is not just a buzz phrase; it’s how we do business.”

To read the complete article, visit the Cirtronics website.

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, excels at manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting standards and details required by demanding and quality-intensive applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Via Precision Engagement®, Cirtronics tailors services to the needs of each customer. Services can include manufacturing readiness, strategic sourcing, full-scale manufacturing, test, and fulfillment of full electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and boards. Cirtronics is employee-owned, ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and a Certified Small Business. For more information, visit www.cirtronics.com.

