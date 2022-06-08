Visteon Display Solution Reduces Driver Distractions

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry and a leader in automotive display solutions, introduces in-house developed cockpit display technology that actively alters the effective viewing angle of passenger-side infotainment content. As the industry extends digital cockpit experiences to vehicle passengers, there is a need to minimize driver distraction. Visteon’s patent-pending Active Privacy solution enables a state where the passenger display is not visible to the driver in certain contexts. This feature may be automatically activated to create a limited-viewing mode that effectively constricts the passenger-display viewing angle.



Visteon’s Active Privacy display can switch between two operating modes: a private viewing mode visible to the passenger, or a shared viewing mode visible for all vehicle occupants. Transition between viewing modes is seamless, without optical artifacts. The solution draws less power than other competing solutions which makes it ideal for electrified vehicles. The innovative, integrated hardware/software system solution was developed by Visteon’s Advanced Display team. Their solution delivers market-leading privacy performance and works with a wide range of display technologies. Because it scales easily for any display size, aspect ratio and resolution configuration, it is compatible with system-level content management architectures.

“The viewing angle is actively controlled and, content visible to the driver can be programmed to switch by situation. For example, content visibility might be limited if the vehicle is in reverse and might then be expanded if the vehicle is shifted to park. We can tune-in the viewing angles to work with any vehicle configuration. Most importantly, our Active Privacy technology will encourage reduced driver distractions from passenger display content. That leads to safer driving experiences and helps meet regulatory standards,” added Qais Sharif, Global Vice President of the Display Product Line.

With some applications, such as autonomous shuttles and rideshare platforms, both drivers and passengers may benefit from viewing content. In other instances, for safe operation of the vehicle, the driver must be prevented from distractions caused by entertainment content.

Watch this video on Visteon’s Active Privacy solution.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

