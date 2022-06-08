AIRLINES FROM AROUND THE WORLD LAND IN DUBLIN FOR AN IN-PERSON CEREMONY HONORING THE 2022 APEX REGIONAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARD® WINNERS

DUBLIN, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) hosted the aviation industry in Dublin, Ireland, this week to celebrate airlines being honored with the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards®. The awards were given out Wednesday, 8 June, during APEX's popular Content Market event, which was collocated with the FTE EMEA/Ancillary/World Airport Retailing Summit. The awards recognize airlines in various regions for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers.
APEX once again partnered with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, to gather data based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights. For the 2022 awards, well over one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds. The 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards were independently certified by a third-party auditing company and verified by Porsche Consulting.
"Recipients of the 2022 Regional Passenger Choice Awards were honored in Dublin thanks to the feedback of their passengers during some of the most difficult times of the pandemic for aviation," APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader said. "Over the last year, each of these airlines has taken incredible steps to provide the best in-flight experience against the backdrop of challenges. We are proud to shine a light on these best-in-class airlines for each region of the world."
Last December, winners of the 2022 APEX Global Passenger Choice Awards® were announced at the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony during APEX/IFSA EXPO in Long Beach, California, USA. Winners of the 2022 APEX Global Passenger Choice Award® were: Emirates for Best Entertainment; EVA Air for Best Cabin Service; Delta Air Lines for Best Wi-Fi; and Qatar Airways for Best Seat Comfort, and for the APEX/IFSA Global Passenger Choice Awards for Best Food & Beverage.
The Global Passenger Choice Awards are the highest award attainable. Airlines receiving the Global honor are not eligible to receive a duplicate award at a regional level. For the regional awards, the highest honor goes to APEX Passenger Choice Award winners for Best Overall. Airlines receiving that honor are not eligible to receive redundant awards for in-flight categories. Finally, no airline may be awarded more than two in-flight categories for a region. These rules were established by the APEX Awards Committee to make certain that airlines are recognized based on the areas where they shine most brightly at a global, regional, and category level.
2022 REGIONAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARD™ WINNERS
*Best Food & Beverage Awards are presented in conjunction with the International Flight Services Association (IFSA)
AFRICA
- Best Overall Airline: Air Austral
- Best Entertainment: Ethiopian Airlines
- Best Cabin Service: Ethiopian Airlines
- Best Wi-Fi: Air Mauritius
- Best Food & Beverage: Air Mauritius
- Best Seat Comfort: South African Airways
CENTRAL/SOUTHERN ASIA
- Best Overall Airline: Vistara
- Best Entertainment: Air Astana
- Best Cabin Service: SriLankan Airlines
- Best Wi-Fi: SriLankan Airlines
- Best Food & Beverage: Air Astana
- Best Seat Comfort: Indigo
EASTERN ASIA
- Best Overall Airline: EVA Air
- Best Entertainment: Cathay Pacific
- Best Cabin Service: Korean Air
- Best Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines
- Best Food & Beverage: Korean Air
- Best Seat Comfort: Singapore Airlines
EUROPE
- Best Overall Airline: Virgin Atlantic
- Best Entertainment: Air France
- Best Cabin Service: SWISS
- Best Wi-Fi: Finnair
- Best Food & Beverage: Turkish Airlines
- Best Seat Comfort: Turkish Airlines
MAINLAND CHINA
- Best Overall Airline: Xiamen
- Best Entertainment: China Southern
- Best Cabin Service: China Southern
- Best Wi-Fi: China Eastern
- Best Food & Beverage: Air China
- Best Seat Comfort: China Eastern
MIDDLE EAST
- Best Overall Airline: Qatar Airways
- Best Entertainment: Etihad Airways
- Best Cabin Service: Middle East Airlines
- Best Wi-Fi: Emirates
- Best Food & Beverage: Emirates
- Best Seat Comfort: Oman Air
AMERICAS
- Best Global Airline in the Americas: Delta Air Lines
NORTH AMERICA
- Best Major Airline in North America: Alaska Airlines
- Best Regional Airline in North America: JSX
- Best Low-Cost Carrier in North America: Southwest Airlines
- Best Cabin Service: Hawaiian
- Best Wi-Fi: JetBlue
- Best Seat Comfort: Hawaiian
- Best Food & Beverage: JetBlue
- Best Entertainment: United Airlines
SOUTH AMERICA
- Best Overall Airline: Azul
- Best Entertainment: Avianca
- Best Cabin Service: Avianca
- Best Wi-Fi: GOL
- Best Food & Beverage: LATAM
- Best Seat Comfort: LATAM
SOUTH PACIFIC
- Best Overall Airline: Air New Zealand
- Best Entertainment: Air Tahiti Nui
- Best Cabin Service: Air Tahiti Nui
- Best Wi-Fi: Qantas
- Best Food & Beverage: Fiji Airways
- Best Seat Comfort: Virgin Australia
For more information and photos from the APEX Award Ceremony please visit apex.aero, follow APEX on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter,
About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)
As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX accelerates our industry with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience. APEX reinvests all its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry. For more information, please visit apex.aero.
