AIRLINES FROM AROUND THE WORLD LAND IN DUBLIN FOR AN IN-PERSON CEREMONY HONORING THE 2022 APEX REGIONAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARD® WINNERS

DUBLIN, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) hosted the aviation industry in Dublin, Ireland, this week to celebrate airlines being honored with the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards®. The awards were given out Wednesday, 8 June, during APEX's popular Content Market event, which was ‎collocated with the FTE EMEA/Ancillary/World Airport Retailing Summit. The awards recognize airlines in various regions for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers.

APEX once again partnered with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, to gather data based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights. For the 2022 awards, well over one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds. The 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards were independently certified by a third-party auditing company and verified by Porsche Consulting.

"Recipients of the 2022 Regional Passenger Choice Awards were honored in Dublin thanks to the feedback of their passengers during some of the most difficult times of the pandemic for aviation," APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader said. "Over the last year, each of these airlines has taken incredible steps to provide the best in-flight experience against the backdrop of challenges. We are proud to shine a light on these best-in-class airlines for each region of the world."

Last December, winners of the 2022 APEX Global Passenger Choice Awards® were announced at the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony during APEX/IFSA EXPO in Long Beach, California, USA. Winners of the 2022 APEX Global Passenger Choice Award® were: Emirates for Best Entertainment; EVA Air for Best Cabin Service; Delta Air Lines for Best Wi-Fi; and Qatar Airways for Best Seat Comfort, and for the APEX/IFSA Global Passenger Choice Awards for Best Food & Beverage.

The Global Passenger Choice Awards are the highest award attainable. Airlines receiving the Global honor are not eligible to receive a duplicate award at a regional level. For the regional awards, the highest honor goes to APEX Passenger Choice Award winners for Best Overall. Airlines receiving that honor are not eligible to receive redundant awards for in-flight categories. Finally, no airline may be awarded more than two in-flight categories for a region. These rules were established by the APEX Awards Committee to make certain that airlines are recognized based on the areas where they shine most brightly at a global, regional, and category level.

2022 REGIONAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARD™ WINNERS

*Best Food & Beverage Awards are presented in conjunction with the International Flight Services Association (IFSA)

AFRICA

Best Overall Airline: Air Austral

Best Entertainment: Ethiopian Airlines

Best Cabin Service: Ethiopian Airlines

Best Wi-Fi: Air Mauritius

Best Food & Beverage: Air Mauritius

Best Seat Comfort: South African Airways

CENTRAL/SOUTHERN ASIA

Best Overall Airline: Vistara

Best Entertainment: Air Astana

Best Cabin Service: SriLankan Airlines

Best Wi-Fi: SriLankan Airlines

Best Food & Beverage: Air Astana

Best Seat Comfort: Indigo

EASTERN ASIA

Best Overall Airline: EVA Air

Best Entertainment: Cathay Pacific

Best Cabin Service: Korean Air

Best Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines

Best Food & Beverage: Korean Air

Best Seat Comfort: Singapore Airlines

EUROPE

Best Overall Airline: Virgin Atlantic

Best Entertainment: Air France

Best Cabin Service: SWISS

Best Wi-Fi: Finnair

Best Food & Beverage: Turkish Airlines

Best Seat Comfort: Turkish Airlines

MAINLAND CHINA

Best Overall Airline: Xiamen

Best Entertainment: China Southern

Best Cabin Service: China Southern

Best Wi-Fi: China Eastern

Best Food & Beverage: Air China

Best Seat Comfort: China Eastern

MIDDLE EAST

Best Overall Airline: Qatar Airways

Best Entertainment: Etihad Airways

Best Cabin Service: Middle East Airlines

Best Wi-Fi: Emirates

Best Food & Beverage: Emirates

Best Seat Comfort: Oman Air

AMERICAS

Best Global Airline in the Americas: Delta Air Lines

NORTH AMERICA

Best Major Airline in North America: Alaska Airlines

Best Regional Airline in North America: JSX

Best Low-Cost Carrier in North America: Southwest Airlines

Best Cabin Service: Hawaiian

Best Wi-Fi: JetBlue

Best Seat Comfort: Hawaiian

Best Food & Beverage: JetBlue

Best Entertainment: United Airlines

SOUTH AMERICA

Best Overall Airline: Azul

Best Entertainment: Avianca

Best Cabin Service: Avianca

Best Wi-Fi: GOL

Best Food & Beverage: LATAM

Best Seat Comfort: LATAM

SOUTH PACIFIC

Best Overall Airline: Air New Zealand

Best Entertainment: Air Tahiti Nui

Best Cabin Service: Air Tahiti Nui

Best Wi-Fi: Qantas

Best Food & Beverage: Fiji Airways

Best Seat Comfort: Virgin Australia

For more information and photos from the APEX Award Ceremony please visit apex.aero, follow APEX on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter,

About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)

As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX accelerates our industry with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience. APEX reinvests all its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry. For more information, please visit apex.aero.

