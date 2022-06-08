Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 21/2022

8 June 2022

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 5 May 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 200,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2022.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 02-06-2022 2,500 405.83 1,014,575 03-06-2022 2,300 422.22 971,106 06-06-2022 - - - 07-06-2022 2,000 414.95 829,900 08-06-2022 2,000 431.26 862,520 Accumulated for the period 8,800 - 3,678,101 Accumulated under the programme 89,600 - 34,212,880

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 815,602 treasury shares corresponding to 1.63% of the total share capital.

