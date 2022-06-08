Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.



For the first quarter ended April 30, 2022:

Net sales increased by 7.0% to $639.6 million from $597.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021; comparable sales decreased by 3.6% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company opened 35 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,225 stores in 40 states. This represents an increase in stores of 12.7% from the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $42.3 million compared to $63.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 20.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $32.7 million compared to $49.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted income per common share was $0.59 compared to $0.88 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.03 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.04 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company repurchased 247,132 shares in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 at a cost of approximately $40.0 million.



Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, stated, “While first quarter sales were softer than expected, disciplined cost management enabled us to deliver against our earnings outlook. We are well positioned from an inventory standpoint with improved in-stocks and accelerated receipts for Summer and Back to School. We are pleased with the progress our teams are making across our strategic priorities, which are key to delivering on our vision for future growth, the Triple-Double. With the planned openings and conversions in fiscal 2022, we are on track to end the year with nearly half of our stores in the new Five Beyond format.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “In addition, we are capitalizing on real-time opportunities in the marketplace, including merchandise and real estate, while piloting new products and services that embody the rituals of life and milestones of growing up. With that said, as we look to the balance of the year, we expect the macro environment to remain challenging. We know that during these times, our customer seeks out value even more. We are well positioned to deliver on our commitment to bring fresh, new WOW products that our customers want, at extreme value, and with an amazing shopping experience.”

Second Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2022:

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2022:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $675 million to $695 million based on opening approximately 30 new stores and assuming an approximate 2% to 5% decrease in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $41 million to $48 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.86 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the full year of Fiscal 2022:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.12 billion based on opening approximately 160 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% decrease in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $271 million to $293 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.85 to $5.24 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $225 million in fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is scheduled for today, June 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 412-317-0088. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 1634094. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (including closures of our stores, adverse impacts on our sales and operations, future impairment charges and the risk of global recession, and the impact of government regulation), risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks (in addition to COVID-19), global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,200 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

215-207-2658

Christiane.Pelz@fivebelow.com

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 May 1, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,501 $ 64,973 $ 84,170 Short-term investment securities 189,140 277,141 299,289 Inventories 504,182 455,104 326,710 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 4,511 11,325 2,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,280 96,196 55,175 Total current assets 905,614 904,739 767,592 Property and equipment, net 799,765 777,497 624,775 Operating lease assets 1,232,246 1,151,395 1,023,883 Long-term investment securities 10,182 37,717 8,684 Other assets 12,973 9,112 18,794 $ 2,960,780 $ 2,880,460 $ 2,443,728 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — $ — Accounts payable 230,282 196,461 169,392 Income taxes payable 35,767 28,096 7,831 Accrued salaries and wages 13,089 53,539 26,942 Other accrued expenses 140,849 145,268 114,252 Operating lease liabilities 174,400 163,537 147,176 Total current liabilities 594,387 586,901 465,593 Other long-term liabilities 3,807 1,663 1,048 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,209,785 1,135,456 1,014,768 Deferred income taxes 37,859 36,156 31,677 Total liabilities 1,845,838 1,760,176 1,513,086 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 555 556 560 Additional paid-in capital 242,607 280,666 320,234 Retained earnings 871,780 839,062 609,848 Total shareholders’ equity 1,114,942 1,120,284 930,642 $ 2,960,780 $ 2,880,460 $ 2,443,728

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net sales $ 639,596 $ 597,823 Cost of goods sold 432,819 396,954 Gross profit 206,777 200,869 Selling, general and administrative expenses 164,448 137,182 Operating income 42,329 63,687 Interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, net (237 ) (977 ) Income before income taxes 42,092 62,710 Income tax expense 9,374 13,114 Net income $ 32,718 $ 49,596 Basic income per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.89 Diluted income per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,647,200 55,970,620 Diluted shares 55,834,287 56,274,491

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)