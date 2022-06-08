HTG to Sponsor Keynote Presentation Featuring Customer Use of its HTG EdgeSeq Technology in Clinical Trials

TUCSON, Ariz., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced that it will be sponsoring a keynote presentation at the 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference in San Diego, CA, titled “Implementing Biomarker Strategy in Clinical Trials” on June 16th at 9:05 AM PT.



This presentation will feature Chetan Deshpande, Director, Biomarker Clinical Assay Lead, Global Product Development at Pfizer. Mr. Deshpande will discuss the challenges that are generally faced in clinical trials and how Pfizer has leveraged HTG’s proprietary gene expression profiling HTG EdgeSeq technology in multiple clinical trials to overcome these challenges.

Details of the Keynote Presentation are below:

Date: Thursday, June 16th Time: 9:05 AM PT Access: Conference Website

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

HTG Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com