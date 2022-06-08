SeaChange Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

BOSTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

Renewed long-term support and services agreements with two major Operator TV customers in North America

in North America Commenced onboarding of two additional StreamVid customers in Latin America and EMEA, generating traffic and revenue on SeaChange’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud platform

in Latin America and EMEA, generating traffic and revenue on SeaChange’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud platform Advanced our “Development Plus” project with VIDAA to jointly develop VIDAA’s FAST Channel platform and streaming services for Hisense

to jointly develop VIDAA’s FAST Channel platform and streaming services for Hisense Introduced feature enhancements to our recently launched Xstream™ platform to support content monetization on Connected TVs. These features include improvements to contextual advertising in FAST channel and AVOD formats for content owners

to support content monetization on Connected TVs. These features include improvements to contextual advertising in FAST channel and AVOD formats for content owners Grew revenue 33% year-over-year to $6.7 million, as the Company continues to demonstrate success with its product and service offerings within its target markets

as the Company continues to demonstrate success with its product and service offerings within its target markets Maintained lower operating cost profile with non-GAAP operating expenses of $4.7 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, a 17% year-over-year decrease

Management Commentary

“SeaChange is evolving into a more advanced software development platform, as we accomplished several new milestones as we begin our Fiscal 2023 year, said SeaChange’s President and Chief Executive Officer Peter D. Aquino. “We continue to support our customers with SeaChange’s core video and advertising products, while we successfully initiated our pivot towards enhanced services, such as: streaming services, targeted and programmatic advertising, and Development Plus efforts aimed at Connected TVs, such as FAST channel development. Our core business produced 33% revenue growth year-over-year while our costs have reduced dramatically, allowing the Company to look forward to a better than break-even outlook. While we develop future services organically and with partners, we will strive to leverage our platform to work towards sustainable profitable growth and look to gain scale.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue was $6.7 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and an increase of 33% compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The sequential decrease was primarily due to a favorable one-time perpetual license sale for over $2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.

Product revenue was $2.8 million (or 42% of total revenue), compared to $5.2 million (or 60% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $1.6 million (or 32% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Service revenue was $3.9 million (or 58% of total revenue) compared to $3.4 million (or 40% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $3.4 million (or 68% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Gross profit was $3.2 million (or 48% of total revenue), a decrease of 43% compared to $5.7 million (or 66% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and an increase of 14% compared to $2.8 million (or 56% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.7 million, compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $5.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP loss from operations totaled $2.7 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss totaled $3.0 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per basic share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $4.1 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations totaled $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per basic share, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and non-GAAP loss from operations of $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per basic share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Ended the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $16.5 million and no debt.

SeaChange / Triller Transaction Update

The parties continue to work towards satisfying the requirements of the merger agreement signed between the parties on December 22, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”). In accordance with the Merger Agreement, the parties must close the transaction by June 30, 2022, which date can only be extended by mutual consent.

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Considering SeaChange’s entry into the Merger Agreement and plan of merger with Triller Hold Co LLC, SeaChange will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2023 results.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. The SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

Safe Harbor Provision

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company's ability to to leverage our platform to work towards sustainable profitable growth and look to gain scale, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands) April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,465 $ 17,528 Accounts and other receivables, net 7,274 8,819 Unbilled receivables 12,922 13,112 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,687 2,310 Property and equipment, net 804 902 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 9,452 9,882 Other assets 2,266 2,643 Total assets $ 51,870 $ 55,196 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 7,606 $ 8,538 Deferred revenue 4,918 4,024 Income taxes payable 110 110 Total liabilities 12,634 12,672 Total stockholders' equity 39,236 42,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,870 $ 55,196





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Revenue: Product $ 2,826 $ 1,620 Service 3,897 3,432 Total revenue 6,723 5,052 Cost of revenue: Product 1,645 406 Service 1,858 1,815 Total cost of revenue 3,503 2,221 Gross profit 3,220 2,831 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,707 2,668 Selling and marketing 982 1,380 General and administrative 2,286 2,105 Severance and restructuring costs 165 484 Transaction costs 816 — Total operating expenses 5,956 6,637 Loss from operations (2,736 ) (3,806 ) Other expense, net (259 ) (228 ) Loss before income taxes (2,995 ) (4,034 ) Income tax provision (1 ) (34 ) Net loss $ (2,996 ) $ (4,068 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 49,223 41,307 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 49,223 41,307 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (2,996 ) $ (4,068 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (576 ) 41 Unrealized gains on marketable securities — 1 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (576 ) 42 Comprehensive loss $ (3,572 ) $ (4,026 )





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,996 ) $ (4,068 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 67 376 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 77 Gain on write-off of operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities related to termination — (328 ) Provision for bad debts 88 — Stock-based compensation expense 284 208 Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction loss 357 263 Other — 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,351 (208 ) Unbilled receivables 104 1,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (359 ) — Accounts payable (652 ) 34 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76 173 Deferred revenue 934 221 Net cash used in operating activities (746 ) (1,820 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (15 ) (7 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities — 252 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15 ) 245 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises — 137 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 17,462 Net cash provided by financing activities — 17,599 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (328 ) (199 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,089 ) 15,825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 17,856 6,084 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,767 $ 21,909 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income tax payments, net $ 66 $ 101

Non-GAAP Measures

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as U.S. GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, severance and restructuring costs, transaction costs, other expense, net, and income tax provision. We discuss non-GAAP loss from operations, including on a per share basis, in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe non-GAAP operating loss from operations is an important measure that is not calculated according to U.S. GAAP. We use non-GAAP loss from operations in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the non-GAAP loss from operations financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at non-GAAP loss from operations and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP loss from operations, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our non-GAAP loss from operations for the three months ended April 30, 2022.

SeaChange International, Inc.

Fiscal Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended April 30, 2022 2021 (Amounts in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (2,996 ) $ (4,068 ) Other expense, net 259 228 Income tax provision 1 34 GAAP loss from operations $ (2,736 ) $ (3,806 ) Amortization of intangible assets — 316 Stock-based compensation 284 208 Severance and restructuring costs 165 484 Transaction costs 816 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (1,471 ) $ (2,798 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) GAAP loss from operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 49,223 41,307





SeaChange International, Inc.

Supplemental Schedule - Revenue Breakout (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended April 30, 2022 2021 (Amounts in thousands) Product revenue: License and subscription $ 1,222 $ 1,620 Hardware 1,604 — Total product revenue 2,826 1,620 Service revenue: Maintenance and support 2,939 2,977 Professional services and other 958 455 Total service revenue 3,897 3,432 Total revenue $ 6,723 $ 5,052



