Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer Reports Record First Quarter Earnings, Raises Full Year Guidance

First quarter sales increased 33%, exceeding high end of revenue guidance range

First quarter operating margin expanded 840 basis points to 21.5% on a GAAP basis and 700 basis points to 21.8% on an adjusted basis over fiscal 2021

Record first quarter GAAP EPS of $3.45 and adjusted EPS of $3.50 exceeded high end of guidance range

Raises full-year EPS guidance to $9.55 - $9.95 on a GAAP basis and $9.60 - $10.00 on an adjusted basis

ATLANTA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 33% to $353 million compared to $266 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis increased to $3.45 compared to $1.70 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased to $3.50 compared to $1.89 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO, commented, “After posting record earnings throughout fiscal 2021, we are delighted to be reporting a terrific first quarter in fiscal 2022. Across our entire portfolio we drove excellent results, with all brands and all channels of distribution delivering strong year over year gains. As more and more people are returning to social events, leisure travel and even the more casually-attired post-pandemic physical workplace, consumers are increasingly attracted to our happy, upbeat brands and the beautiful products we provide which are both true to our brands’ unique DNA and relevant to today’s consumer and marketplace.”

“We were extremely pleased with the strong top and bottom line results we achieved in our largest brand, Tommy Bahama. Sales in Tommy Bahama grew by 46% while operating margin expanded 990 basis points to 23%. We are also proud of the 25% sales growth and characteristically strong 28% operating margin we recorded in Lilly Pulitzer and the excellent growth in sales and operating profit at our newly-designated Emerging Brands operating group which includes Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head. Our significant beat in the first quarter and the momentum we’ve seen so far in the second quarter give us confidence to raise our sales and EPS guidance for the year.”

Mr. Chubb concluded, “Over the last two years, our incredible team of people worked very hard to position ourselves to emerge from the pandemic stronger than we went in. We are grateful to our associates for all that they do to delight our customers and deliver excellent long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021

Net Sales by Operating Group First Quarter ($ in millions) 2022 2021 % Change Tommy Bahama $ 228.1 $ 156.7 46 % Lilly Pulitzer 92.0 73.6 25 % Emerging Brands 31.8 22.4 42 % Lanier Apparel (exited) 0.0 12.0 nm Other 0.7 1.0 nm Total Company $ 352.6 $ 265.8 33 %

Retail sales of $136 million were 49% higher than the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with growth in all parts of the country.



Full price e-commerce sales grew 20% to $89 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with growth in all brands. In addition, Lilly Pulitzer generated $7 million of flash clearance sales reflecting its change in the timing of flash events to clear certain resort season goods in April rather than later in the year.



Restaurant sales grew 23% to $31 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by strong performance and fewer operating restrictions related to COVID-19 in Tommy Bahama’s 21 food and beverage locations.



Wholesale sales of $89 million were 42% higher than the first quarter of fiscal 2021, excluding $12 million of prior-period sales related to Lanier Apparel, with stronger spring orders and a shift in some initial spring shipments from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 into the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



Gross margin increased to 64.2% compared to 62.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, driven primarily by a shift in sales mix towards direct to consumer channels, the net favorable impact of LIFO accounting and higher initial product margins which were partially offset by higher freight costs. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 50 basis points to 64.5% compared to 64.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 44.6% compared to 51.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting meaningful operating leverage. SG&A was $157 million compared to $137 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, increasing primarily due to higher employment costs, variable expenses and advertising costs to support sales growth.



Royalties and other operating income increased by 29% to $7 million with growth in royalties in both Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer.



Operating income increased to $76 million, or 21.5% of sales, compared to $35 million, or 13.1% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased to $77 million, or 21.8% of sales, compared to $39 million, or 14.8% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with operating margin expansion in Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Emerging Brands operating groups.



The effective tax rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 24% versus 18% in the prior year as the first quarter of 2021 benefited from more significant favorable items.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On a FIFO basis, inventory increased 18% compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to support planned sales growth in each brand. On a LIFO basis, inventory increased 13% compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

As of April 30, 2022, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $166 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments versus $92 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in cash and short-term investments was driven by strong operating cash flows, which exceeded capital expenditures, share repurchases, and dividend payments. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement during either the first quarter of fiscal 2022 or fiscal 2021.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

To date, the Company has repurchased approximately 800,000 shares, or nearly 5% of total shares outstanding, for $70 million, including $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, $43 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $19 million subsequent to quarter-end under its December 7, 2021 $150 million share repurchase authorization and associated $100 million 10b5-1 trading plan.

Outlook

The Company initiated its guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ending on July 30, 2022. The Company expects net sales to be between $350 million and $370 million compared to net sales of $329 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which included $8 million of Lanier Apparel sales. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to be in a range of $3.30 to $3.50 in the second quarter. This compares with EPS of $3.05 on a GAAP basis and $3.24 on an adjusted basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2022, the Company raised its previously issued guidance. The Company now expects net sales in a range of $1.285 billion to $1.325 billion as compared to net sales of $1.142 billion in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2022, GAAP EPS is expected to be between $9.55 and $9.95. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $9.60 and $10.00. This compares to GAAP EPS of $7.78 and adjusted EPS of $7.99 in fiscal 2021.

The Company’s effective tax rate is expected to be between 24% and 25% for both the second quarter and fiscal 2022.

Capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 are expected to be approximately $50 million, primarily reflecting investments in information technology initiatives, the development of new direct to consumer locations, including construction of a new Marlin Bar opening in 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, and remodeling existing stores. Capital expenditures were $32 million in fiscal 2021.

Conference Call

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company combined Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head into the Emerging Brands operating group. Previously, Southern Tide was a separately reported operating group and The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head were included in Corporate and Other. All prior periods have been restated to conform to the current period presentation. Attached to this press release are schedules showing fiscal 2021 operating results by quarter for the new presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company’s ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted operating income, among others.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) April 30, May 1, 2022

2021

ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,799 $ 92,086 Short-term investments 134,327 — Receivables, net 74,374 67,658 Inventories, net 122,760 108,810 Income tax receivable 19,741 17,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,911 22,355 Total Current Assets $ 407,912 $ 308,739 Property and equipment, net 150,393 157,553 Intangible assets, net 155,080 155,967 Goodwill 23,870 23,930 Operating lease assets 182,345 221,647 Other assets, net 27,417 33,146 Total Assets $ 947,017 $ 900,982 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 68,641 $ 72,323 Accrued compensation 26,477 31,578 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 54,642 60,226 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76,657 60,963 Total Current Liabilities $ 226,417 $ 225,090 Long-term debt — — Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 185,365 226,358 Other non-current liabilities 19,600 21,270 Deferred income taxes 2,215 363 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 16,284 16,894 Additional paid-in capital 163,137 156,069 Retained earnings 336,994 258,211 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,995 ) (3,273 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 513,420 $ 427,901 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 947,017 $ 900,982





Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Net sales $ 352,581 $ 265,762 Cost of goods sold 126,204 99,177 Gross profit $ 226,377 $ 166,585 SG&A 157,412 137,125 Royalties and other operating income 7,013 5,433 Operating income $ 75,978 $ 34,893 Interest expense, net 242 252 Earnings before income taxes $ 75,736 $ 34,641 Income tax expense 18,328 6,173 Net earnings $ 57,408 $ 28,468 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 3.52 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 3.45 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,316 16,594 Diluted 16,622 16,792 Dividends declared per share $ 0.55 $ 0.37





Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 57,408 $ 28,468 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 9,963 9,463 Amortization of intangible assets 227 220 Equity compensation expense 2,725 2,227 Amortization of deferred financing costs 86 86 Deferred income taxes (727 ) 1,584 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net (39,834 ) (37,219 ) Inventories, net (5,054 ) 14,902 Income tax receivable (13 ) 145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,314 ) (1,980 ) Current liabilities 3,498 27,211 Other balance sheet changes 515 (4,102 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 22,480 $ 41,005 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,280 ) (4,925 ) Purchases of short-term investments (15,000 ) — Proceeds from short-term investments 45,000 — Other investing activities — (500 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 20,720 $ (5,425 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repurchase of common stock (42,867 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 392 322 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (3,166 ) (2,983 ) Cash dividends paid (9,020 ) (6,252 ) Other financing activities (2,010 ) (749 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (56,671 ) $ (9,662 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (13,471 ) 25,918 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 411 155 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 44,859 66,013 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 31,799 $ 92,086





Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) First Quarter AS REPORTED Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

% Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 228.1 $ 156.7 45.5 % Gross profit $ 147.3 $ 101.5 45.1 % Gross margin 64.6 % 64.8 % Operating income $ 52.6 $ 20.7 154.6 % Operating margin 23.1 % 13.2 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 92.0 $ 73.6 25.1 % Gross profit $ 63.5 $ 51.2 24.1 % Gross margin 69.0 % 69.6 % Operating income $ 26.2 $ 19.9 31.3 % Operating margin 28.4 % 27.1 % Emerging Brands Net sales $ 31.8 $ 22.4 41.6 % Gross profit $ 16.3 $ 12.1 35.1 % Gross margin 51.5 % 53.9 % Operating income $ 7.7 $ 5.0 55.9 % Operating margin 24.4 % 22.1 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 0.0 $ 12.0 (100.0 )% Gross profit $ 0.0 $ 4.3 (100.0 )% Gross margin NM 35.7 % Operating income $ 0.0 $ 0.9 (100.0 )% Operating margin NM 7.1 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 0.7 $ 1.0 (32.0 )% Gross profit $ (0.8 ) $ (2.5 ) NM Operating loss $ (10.5 ) $ (11.5 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 352.6 $ 265.8 32.7 % Gross profit $ 226.4 $ 166.6 35.9 % Gross margin 64.2 % 62.7 % SG&A $ 157.4 $ 137.1 14.8 % SG&A as % of net sales 44.6 % 51.6 % Operating income $ 76.0 $ 34.9 117.7 % Operating margin 21.5 % 13.1 % Earnings before income taxes $ 75.7 $ 34.6 118.6 % Net earnings $ 57.4 $ 28.5 101.7 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 3.45 $ 1.70 102.9 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 16.6 16.8 (1.0 )%





First Quarter ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

% Change LIFO adjustments(1) $ 1.0 $ 3.1 Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold(2) $ 0.0 $ 0.5 Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(3) $ 0.0 $ 0.1 Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A(4) $ 0.0 $ 0.8 Impact of income taxes(5) $ (0.3 ) $ (1.1 ) Adjustment to net earnings(6) $ 0.8 $ 3.3 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 228.1 $ 156.7 45.5 % Gross profit $ 147.3 $ 101.5 45.1 % Gross margin 64.6 % 64.8 % Operating income $ 52.6 $ 20.7 154.6 % Operating margin 23.1 % 13.2 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 92.0 $ 73.6 25.1 % Gross profit $ 63.5 $ 51.2 24.1 % Gross margin 69.0 % 69.6 % Operating income $ 26.2 $ 19.9 31.3 % Operating margin 28.4 % 27.1 % Emerging Brands Net sales $ 31.8 $ 22.4 41.6 % Gross profit $ 16.3 $ 12.1 35.1 % Gross margin 51.5 % 53.9 % Operating income $ 7.7 $ 5.0 53.7 % Operating margin 24.4 % 22.4 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 0.0 $ 12.0 (100.0 )% Gross profit $ 0.0 $ 4.8 (100.0 )% Gross margin NM 39.5 % Operating income $ 0.0 $ 2.1 (100.0 )% Operating margin NM 17.7 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 0.7 $ 1.0 (32.0 )% Gross profit $ 0.2 $ 0.5 NM Operating loss $ (9.5 ) $ (8.5 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 352.6 $ 265.8 32.7 % Gross profit $ 227.4 $ 170.1 33.7 % Gross margin 64.5 % 64.0 % SG&A $ 157.4 $ 136.2 15.5 % SG&A as % of net sales 44.6 % 51.3 % Operating income $ 77.0 $ 39.3 95.9 % Operating margin 21.8 % 14.8 % Earnings before income taxes $ 76.7 $ 39.1 96.5 % Net earnings $ 58.2 $ 31.7 83.3 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 3.50 $ 1.89 85.2 %





First Quarter First Quarter First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Actual Guidance(7) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 3.45 $ 2.65 - 2.85 $ 1.70 LIFO adjustments(8) 0.05 0.00 0.14 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(9) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(10) 0.00 0.00 0.06 As adjusted(6) $ 3.50 $ 2.65 - 2.85 $ 1.89 Second Quarter Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Guidance(11) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 3.30-3.50 $ 3.05 LIFO adjustments(8) 0.00 0.19 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(9) 0.00 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(10) 0.00 (0.01) As adjusted(6) $ 3.30-3.50 $ 3.24 Full Year Full Year Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Guidance(11) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 9.55-9.95 $ 7.78 LIFO adjustments(8) 0.05 0.70 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(9) 0.00 0.01 Tommy Bahama lease termination charges(12) 0.00 0.21 Lanier Apparel exit charges(10) 0.00 0.04 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(13) 0.00 0.05 Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center(14) 0.00 (0.12) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(15) 0.00 (0.68) As adjusted(6) $ 9.60-10.00 $ 7.99





Restated Operating Group Amounts by Quarter for Fiscal 2021 The tables below restate the net sales and operating income for each operating group by quarter to reflect the impact of combining Southern Tide, TBBC and Duck Head in the Emerging Brands Group. Previously Southern Tide was reported as a separate operating group, while TBBC and Duck Head were included in Corporate and Other. Fiscal 2021 First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year(6)

Net sales, GAAP Tommy Bahama $ 156.7 $ 208.8 $ 148.5 $ 210.3 $ 724.3 Lilly Pulitzer 73.6 87.3 72.2 65.9 299.0 Emerging Brands 22.4 22.8 22.1 22.7 90.1 Lanier Apparel 12.0 8.5 4.2 0.1 24.9 Corporate and Other 1.0 1.2 0.8 0.8 3.9 Total(6) $ 265.8 $ 328.7 $ 247.7 $ 299.9 $ 1,142.1 Operating Income, GAAP Tommy Bahama $ 20.7 $ 47.3 $ 5.5 $ 38.2 $ 111.7 Lilly Pulitzer 19.9 25.8 16.0 1.9 63.6 Emerging Brands 5.0 4.5 4.1 3.1 16.6 Lanier Apparel 0.9 0.9 0.3 2.8 4.9 Corporate and Other (11.5 ) (10.5 ) 4.6 (14.0 ) (31.4 ) Total(6) $ 34.9 $ 68.0 $ 30.6 $ 32.0 $ 165.5 Adjustments to Operating Income Tommy Bahama lease termination charges(16) $ - $ - $ 4.9 $ - $ 4.9 Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(3) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(17) - - 0.8 0.4 1.2 Lanier Apparel exit charges(18) 1.3 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) - 1.0 Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center(19) - - - (2.7 ) (2.7 ) LIFO adjustments(1) 3.1 4.4 2.2 6.3 15.9 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(20) - - (11.6 ) - (11.6 ) Total adjustments(6) $ 4.4 $ 4.2 $ (3.8 ) $ 4.1 $ 8.9 Operating Income, as adjusted Tommy Bahama $ 20.7 $ 47.3 $ 10.4 $ 38.2 $ 116.6 Lilly Pulitzer 19.9 25.8 16.0 1.9 63.6 Emerging Brands 5.0 4.6 5.0 3.6 18.1 Lanier Apparel 2.1 0.7 0.2 0.2 3.2 Corporate and Other (8.5 ) (6.1 ) (4.7 ) (7.8 ) (27.1 ) Total(6) $ 39.3 $ 72.2 $ 26.8 $ 36.1 $ 174.4





(1) LIFO adjustments represents the impact of LIFO accounting adjustments. These adjustments are included in cost of goods sold in Corporate and Other. (2) Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold relate to amounts resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These amounts in Fiscal 2021 relate to estimates of inventory markdowns and costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, which ceased operations in Fiscal 2020. These amounts are included in cost of goods sold in Lanier Apparel. (3) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Emerging Brands. (4) Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A relate to amounts resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These charges in Fiscal 2021 primarily consist of employee charges for retention and severance and termination charges related to certain license agreements. These charges are included in SG&A in Lanier Apparel. (5) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the estimated applicable tax rate on current year earnings in the respective jurisdiction. (6) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding. (7) Guidance as issued on March 23, 2022. (8) LIFO adjustments represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments is reflected in the guidance for any future periods. (9) Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from the amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. (10) Lanier Apparel exit charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These charges in Fiscal 2021 include amounts related to estimates of inventory markdowns, costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, employee charges and termination charges related to certain license agreements. (11) Guidance as issued on June 8, 2022. (12) Tommy Bahama lease termination charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share of the charges associated with the termination of the Tommy Bahama New York office and showroom lease in Fiscal 2021. (13) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share relating to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition. (14) Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from the sale of the Lanier Apparel Toccoa, Georgia distribution center in Fiscal 2021. (15) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share relating to the gain recognized on the sale of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity in Fiscal 2021. Due to the utilization of benefits associated with certain capital losses to substantially offset the gain there was no significant income tax expense associated with this gain. (16) Tommy Bahama lease termination charges represents charges associated with the termination of the Tommy Bahama New York office and showroom lease in Fiscal 2021. These charges are included in SG&A in Tommy Bahama. (17) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact related to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Emerging Brands. (18) Lanier Apparel exit charges represents the impact resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These charges in Fiscal 2021 include amounts related to estimates of inventory markdowns, costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, employee charges and termination charges related to certain license agreements. (19) Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center represents the gain recognized on the sale of the Lanier Apparel Toccoa, Georgia distribution center in Fiscal 2021. This gain is included in royalties and other income in Lanier Apparel. (20) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity represents the gain recognized on the sale of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity in Fiscal 2021. This gain is included in royalties and other income in Corporate and Other.





Location Count End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 End of Q4 Fiscal 2021 Tommy Bahama Full-price retail store 104 104 103 102 Retail-restaurant 21 21 21 21 Outlet 35 35 35 35 Total Tommy Bahama 160 160 159 158 Lilly Pulitzer 59 59 59 58 Emerging Brands Southern Tide 4 4 4 4 TBBC — — — 1 Oxford Total 223 223 222 221 Fiscal 2022 Tommy Bahama Full-price retail store 102 — — — Retail-restaurant 21 — — — Outlet 35 — — — Total Tommy Bahama 158 — — — Lilly Pulitzer 59 — — — Emerging Brands Southern Tide 4 — — — TBBC 1 — — — Oxford Total 222 — — —











