RedChip Interviews Odyssey Health, Inc.’s CEO Michael Redmond

Las Vegas, NV, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedChip Companies will air a new C-Level interview with Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc. on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the US.

RedChip’s CEO Dave Gentry interviews Odyssey’s CEO Michael Redmond in this exclusive interview, covering the questions on the mind of current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.odyyinfo.com/interview_access

Odyssey Health, Inc. has been built at the intersection of vast unmet medical needs and multiple market opportunities. The company’s drug development of its novel compound could provide the first FDA approved treatment for concussions. In the US, there are more than 5 million concussions reported each year, with more than 69 million worldwide, representing a potential $400 billion market opportunity. Moreover, Odyssey’s medical products in development, which include CardioMap®, a monitoring and screening device for early detection of coronary artery disease and Save-A-Life®, a handheld choking rescue device for consumer use, address critical needs in ways that could become industry standards. These solutions are unique, and the unmet needs are so vast, Odyssey’s future is potential is promising.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Redmond discusses the Company’s potential game changing concussion drug, multiple NFL legends involvement as well as retired senior military leaders, human trial expectations, Odyssey’s business model, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.odyyinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Odyssey Health, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

We encourage our shareholders to visit: http://www.odysseygi.com or Twitter: @OdysseyGroupIn1

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report,” which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"™

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to raise needed funds, successfully complete the Phase I trial, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Contact: