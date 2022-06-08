Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

101% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Revenues to $5.9 Million; 141% SaaS Revenue Growth; Record $8.0 Million in New SaaS Bookings



Atlanta, GA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 30, 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), which was acquired in the fiscal third quarter 2021. Fiscal first quarter 2021 GAAP financial results do not reflect results from Avelead’s operations.

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $5.9 million, a 101% increase from $3.0 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in revenue for the quarter was the result of higher revenue from SaaS and professional services driven by the Avelead acquisition and an increase in live clients using the Company’s eValuator product. Recurring revenue comprised 66% of total revenue for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, as compared to 76% for the comparable prior year period. On a dollar basis, recurring revenue increased $1.7 million or 76% from the comparable prior year period.

The Company is focused on the growth of its SaaS solutions. During the first quarter of 2022, SaaS revenue grew $1.7 million or 141% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($2.8) million, as compared to a net loss of ($2.1) million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 included $0.1 million of non-routine costs and other income of $0.5 million primarily related to the acquisition of Avelead. The Company’s net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was also impacted by operating expenses and amortization expenses from the Avelead acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of ($1.7) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.7) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Fiscal First Quarter 2021 (Pro Forma)

The following financial results for Fiscal 2021 are pro forma and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These pro forma financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead as if Avelead’s operations were fully recognized during the comparable period.

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.9 million, an increase of 7% compared to pro forma revenue of approximately $5.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. SaaS revenue comprised $2.8 million of this total, up 5% from pro forma revenue of approximately $2.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Consolidated revenue of $5.9 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022 includes $2.6 million of revenue from Avelead. The pro forma revenue of approximately $5.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes $2.5 million of revenue from Avelead pre-acquisition.

Management Commentary

“This expansion of our SaaS bookings in the first quarter is the result of strategic actions we have taken to position our SaaS businesses for long-term growth,” said Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Led by our acquisition of Avelead last August and augmented by our investment into eValuator’s direct salesforce, SaaS bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $8.0 million. Our significant bookings improvement in the first quarter was largely due to a 10-year booking, our largest ever SaaS booking. We continue to expect an average SaaS bookings performance of $3 million to $5 million per quarter for the duration of fiscal 2022, setting the stage for continued, rapid revenue growth in the coming years. With market conditions improving, healthcare providers are increasingly seeing the value of eValuator and RevID to help capture 100% of the revenue they’ve earned and improve their financial performance.”

Highlights from the first quarter ended April 30, 2022, included:

Total bookings (total contract value) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were a record $8.9 million;

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.9 million;

First quarter SaaS GAAP revenue increased 141% over the prior year period;

Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($2.8 million); and

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of ($1.7) million.



About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline's business operations.

Streamline defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to “loss from continuing operations” is included in this press release.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended April 30 2022 2021 Total Revenue $ 5,935,000 $ 2,951,000 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 3,209,000 1,437,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,501,000 2,551,000 Research and development 1,312,000 977,000 Non-routine costs 90,000 441,000 Total operating expenses 9,112,000 5,406,000 Operating loss (3,177,000 ) (2,455,000 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (132,000 ) (13,000 ) Other 533,000 15,000 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,776,000 ) (2,453,000 ) Income tax expense (11,000 ) (9,000 ) Loss from continuing operations (2,787,000 ) (2,462,000 ) Income from discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations — 320,000 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 320,000 Net loss $ (2,787,000 ) $ (2,142,000 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations — 0.01 Net (loss) income $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares - basic 47,028,463 37,497,958 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations — 0.01 Net income $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 47,285,961 38,184,765

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

As of April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,955,000 $ 9,885,000 Accounts receivable, net 4,660,000 3,823,000 Contract receivables 671,000 843,000 Prepaid and other current assets 423,000 568,000 Total current assets 13,709,000 15,119,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 109,000 123,000 Right of use asset 173,000 218,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 5,645,000 5,555,000 Intangible assets, net 16,235,000 16,763,000 Goodwill 23,089,000 23,089,000 Other 1,002,000 948,000 Total non-current assets 46,253,000 46,696,000 Total assets $ 59,962,000 $ 61,815,000









As of April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,013,000 $ 778,000 Accrued expenses 2,655,000 1,803,000 Current portion of term loan 375,000 250,000 Deferred revenues 6,060,000 5,794,000 Current portion of lease obligation 188,000 204,000 Acquisition earnout liability 4,715,000 4,672,000 Total current liabilities 15,006,000 13,501,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and DFC 9,549,000 9,654,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 141,000 136,000 Lease obligations, less current portion - 33,000 Acquisition earnout liability, less current portion 3,618,000 4,161,000 Other non-current liabilities 206,000 286,000 Total non-current liabilities 13,514,000 14,270,000 Total liabilities 28,520,000 27,771,000 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 481,000 478,000 Additional paid in capital 119,407,000 119,225,000 Accumulated deficit (85,659,000 ) (79,117,000 ) Net Loss (2,787,000 ) (6,542,000 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,442,000 34,044,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,962,000 $ 61,815,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share information)

Three months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (2,787,000 ) $ (2,142,000 ) LESS: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 320,000 Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (2,787,000 ) (2,462,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 14,000 21,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 429,000 506,000 Amortization of intangible assets 528,000 115,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 112,000 116,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 20,000 — Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liability (500,000 ) — Share-based compensation expense 326,000 565,000 Provision for accounts receivable allowance 13,000 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and contract receivables (678,000 ) (341,000 ) Other assets 8,000 (275,000 ) Accounts payable 235,000 (29,000 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 739,000 145,000 Deferred revenue 271,000 1,161,000 Net cash used in operating activities (1,270,000 ) (478,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations — (560,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalization of software development costs (519,000 ) (378,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (519,000 ) (378,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 16,100,000 Payments for costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock — (1,293,000 ) Payments related to settlement of employee share-based awards (141,000 ) (161,000 ) Payment for deferred financing costs — (31,000 ) Other — (1,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (141,000 ) 14,614,000 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,930,000 ) 14,318,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,885,000 2,409,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,955,000 $ 16,727,000



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30 2022 Professional Services $ 839,000 Software as a Service (1) 8,024,000 Q1 2022 Bookings $ 8,863,000 Q1 2021 Bookings (2) $ 2,580,000

(1) Amounts include a single, 10-year contracted booking for RevID under the Company’s VAR with Cerner.

(2) Q1 2021 Bookings exclude Avelead as it was not acquired until August 16, 2021

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, rounded to nearest thousand dollars, except share and per shares information)