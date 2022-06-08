Andrew Peller Limited Announces Senior Executive Appointment

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (Toronto Stock Exchange: ADW.A/ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Paul Dubkowski as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Information Technology effective July 11, 2022. Paul joins Andrew Peller with over 20 years of Finance, Accounting and IT experience leading organizations in hospitality and retail. Most recently he has spent the last two years as Senior Vice President at Indigo and pre-pandemic spent two years as Senior Vice President at Sunwing. Prior to this experience Paul spent 15 years at Accor Hotels where he held progressively senior Finance, Accounting and Strategy roles. Paul is a well‐rounded finance leader with a proven track record of growing and managing successful teams and companies. At APL, Paul will be responsible for leading the Company’s Finance, Accounting and IT functions in support of the Company’s overall growth agenda. “Paul brings significant senior expertise to our Finance and IT functions and will play a critical role on our leadership team. Paul’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy to position APL for future success,” said John Peller, CEO and President.



Steve Attridge, current CFO and EVP, IT will remain with APL to transition with Paul and continue to lead the Company’s digital and business process transformation. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Steve for his leadership over the past four years. He was instrumental in leading our ERP implementation and will continue to optimize not only Oracle but the additional and significant systems and process reinvention work underway,” said John Peller, CEO and President.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines, craft spirits and craft refreshment beverages. The Company’s award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com. 697 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD, GRIMSBY, ONTARIO L3M 4E8 TELEPHONE 905‐643‐4131 FAX 905‐643‐8927

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the “safe harbour provision” of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to Andrew Peller Limited and its subsidiaries. These forward‐looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward‐looking statements. The Company’s forward‐looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

