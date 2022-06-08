Holy Cow! Announces Appointment of New Board Members

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY) ("Holy Cow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Liam Breen and Parimal Rana as independent members to the Company’s board of directors.



Parimal Rana has over 25 years’ experience working in the food manufacturing industry where he worked at major food companies such as Nature's Path Foods, Sunrise Soya Foods, CLS and Daiya. Mr. Rana is currently the Vice President of Operations of the plant-based food technology company, Very Good Food Company Inc., where he previously held positions as Director of Food Safety & Regulatory and Interim Director of Supply Chain.

Liam Breen is a professional chef with over 17 years’ experience operating restaurants. A staunch individualist, Mr. Breen preferred hands-on training to a formal culinary education, working the lines at restaurants across Canada. Eventually, the Vancouverite’s wanderlust took him to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he won accolades — and several awards — for his eclectic cuisine. Dubbed “The Canadian Rebel,” by local media, he was a driving force behind such hotspots as La Cave French Bistro, Marco Pierre White Grill, and Maine Oyster Bar and Grill. After returning to Canada Liam opened Verre Bistro as chef and co-owner. A couple years after closing Verre Bistro Liam is now the owner and operated of a new venture called Ninos Sandwich Deli.

Paul Rivas, CEO and director of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to welcome both Parimal and Liam to the Holy Cow Board. Parimal’s deep experience in food manufacturing and regulatory oversight will be invaluable. Liam’s brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support our commissary kitchen as we grow our business.”

The Company also announces that Randy Sihota has resigned from the Company’s board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sihota for his effort during his tenure with the Company and wishes him all the best in the future.

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing, as well as its own Holy Cow! brand of in-house plant-based and 50/50 products.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated December 14, 2021. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws

The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

For Further Information:

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

privas@originalholycow.com