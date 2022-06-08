Experts Expose the Myth Behind the 'Green' Electric Vehicle

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the automotive industry has touted electric vehicles as being the best way forward to a greener future - but recent research into the manufacturing processes of electric vehicles has revealed that they may not be as green as once thought. It Matters To You, the leading provider of car removal Melbourne wide, explains the myth behind the green electric vehicle.

In a report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA), it was revealed that the average electric vehicle requires approximately six times more rare earth materials throughout the manufacturing process than a regular vehicle requires. It Matters To You explains that mining these mineral inputs - which include materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite - takes an incredible amount of energy and requires diesel and coal-powered machinery. In turn, this produces immense amounts of carbon emissions.

According to It Matters To You, recent modelling predicts that by 2040, the rare earth material demand for clean energy technologies will increase to six times higher than the demand in 2020. Mineral demand for use in electric vehicles and battery storage in particular will rise to 30 times its current demands. Unfortunately, experts predict that due to changing climate conditions, these rare earth materials will likely decline in quality over the years; already, the average copper ore grade has declined by 30% over the last 15 years in Chile.

It Matters To You reassures motorists that all hope is not lost; there is still a viable way to achieve a greener future for the automotive industry through the harnessing of clean hydrogen technology. Australian researchers have been leading the charge in finding affordable, sustainable ways to mass produce and distribute green hydrogen fuel cells; a manufacturing plant is set to open in Queensland within coming years.

It Matters To You is confident that with the combination of green hydrogen, efficient auto parts recycling and programs such as cash for cars, Melbourne motorists are in the fast lane towards a sustainable future.

Contact It Matters To You: 1300 365 221

