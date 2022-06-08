Mighty Dog Roofing Opens Doors in Greater New Orleans - Now Available for Roof Repair, Installation, Inspection, and More

Jefferson Parish, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Parish, Louisiana -

Greater New Orleans, LA: Mighty Dog Roofing has just opened a new location in Greater New Orleans, Louisiana on Papworth Ave. This new Mighty Dog Roofing location will provide all the necessary roof services, including repairs and inspections, as well as roof replacements for the entire Greater New Orleans region.

This is the most recent addition to Mighty Dog Roofing in the Southern United States, following an opening in Baton Rouge to better serve Louisiana residents. Timra Couto, the local owner and operator of Mighty Dog Roofing of Greater New Orleans, provides clients with local professionals that have dealt with Louisiana weather conditions and roofing demands. Timra herself played a significant role in helping the city get back on its feet after Hurricane Katrina by managing the Levee Restoration Project.

Mighty Dog Roofing is a franchise headquartered in Omaha that is rapidly expanding throughout the country, where it offers high-quality roofing and home repairs. The expansion of this new facility will allow the company to meet the growing need for roof repair and other house upkeep services, as well as provide Louisiana residents with fresh roofs before they sell their homes.

Mighty Dog Roofing's goal is to offer cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and a fair price to residents of the region. This implies less time spent dealing with red tape, faster access to assistance, and no unexpected expenses.

Customers in the Greater New Orleans area may try out various tile, shingle, or slate colors on their home's roof or siding using computer-generated pictures and photos of their own property. This allows homeowners to avoid common blunders while achieving precisely what they desire.

The team also uses drones to inspect houses and roofs for damage, which saves customers time and money and protects the company's personnel.

According to recent data, property owners in the region are investing more money in their houses, businesses, and commercial structures than ever before. In today's market, homes should be viewed as a long-term investment, therefore basic maintenance, repair, and improvement should be done to preserve value and boost appeal. This is where Mighty Dog Roofing comes in to provide world-class roofing services that will not only preserve but also enhance the value of one's property.

The local presence of Mighty Dog Roofing in Louisiana means that expert roof installation, repair, and house improvement services are available to meet these demands at an affordable cost.

For over 25 years, the team has taught and certified specialists in roof repair and replacement, siding installation, windows, and other residential and commercial structures. Every successful Mighty Dog project is "paw stamped" with a warranty that it exceeds its clients' ambitious standards from the start.

After the job is done, Mighty Dog Roofing offers a guarantee to customers to give them peace of mind that they receive fair value for their money. The guarantee's Watchdog does an annual maintenance checkup on behalf of the guarantee, assuring a healthy long-term roof.

Slate roof tiles, wood shakes, copper gutters, vinyl siding, steel siding, and aluminum windows are covered by the manufacturer's warranty on all Mighty Dog products.

This Greater New Orleans roofing company is available and ready to provide exceptional customer service through attentive care, attention to detail, and excellent craftsmanship.

Those who are ready to get started on their long-postponed roofing, gutter, siding, or windows replacement project, can contact the professionals through their website or phone at 316-800-5941.

Mighty Dog Roofing of Greater New Orleans

Timra Couto

256-366-9669

tcouto@mightydogroofing.com

700 Papworth Suite 100 Metairie, LA, 70005