Gods of Asgard Announces Launch of P2E Blockchain Game

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gods of Asgard team has announced the imminent launch of its much-anticipated Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain game, Gods of Asgard, scheduled for July 2022.





With the global gaming market expected to reach a $315 billion valuation by 2026 and global cryptocurrency adoption surging to new highs every year, Gods of Asgard looks set in being a Web3 frontrunner by effectively combining decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and high quality graphical gameplay to offer top-notch entertainment and a rewarding experience for all gamers.

The Game

Gods of Asgard's main objective is to integrate the utility of NFTs as playable game characters that connect to a robust gaming platform, all while allowing players to retain full control and ownership of their in-game assets and earning rewards on the feats they accomplish in-game.

Set in the realm of the Midgard universe and deeply rooted in Norse mythology, players will be introduced to an expansive open world built on the Unity game engine. Taking inspiration from games like Elden Ring and Fortnite while offering realistic 3D modeling graphics, the platform offers players a fully immersive gaming experience embracing an exhilarating battle royale style Player-versus-Environment (PvE) setting with a simple motto - Battle| Survive | Earn.

Additional features include the ability to breed(summon) new generation NFT characters, sacrifice existing NFTs to upgrade characters into higher tier levels and scholarship programs allowing owners to rent their NFTs to aspiring players new to the game.

Being a highly scalable platform, future expansions will introduce Player-versus-Player (PvP) mode, virtual reality, skill upgrades, crafting and the introduction of new playable characters.

Gods of Asgard will launch with a dual token architecture consisting of $THOR and the in-game native currency, $ASG. Players are rewarded with $ASG tokens from winning individual game sessions or earnings accumulated from scholarship programs. Monetization strategy will come into play for owners who can immediately sell/trade their NFTs/tokens via secondary marketplace and DEX exchanges or choose to summon/sacrifice their NFTs for bigger, future payouts.

A total supply of 19,000 genesis zero NFTs will be available to mint during the month of May. This initial batch of NFTs will be categorized as the only legendary tier status within the game and provide the most earning potential when compared to their summoned counterparts or future batch releases.

Minting and Schedule

May 5 - Public mint launch / ongoing

June - Playable Demo

July - Official Game Launch

Gods of Asgard serves as the first branch of Thor Financial's ecosystem, aiming to bring a brand-new utility and revenue stream while delivering additional innovation to the GameFi sector. Future integration with dedicated Sandbox metaverse plots and constant expansion of their development team assures a guaranteed path in creating interoperability and a unified ecosystem within all of Thor Financial's offerings.

About Gods of Asgard

Gods of Asgard is a P2E blockchain NFT game set in an immersive open world. A project that focuses on GameFi and NFT innovation while envisioning a pioneering role for itself in helping gaming evolve from being a source of entertainment to a legitimate source of income.

