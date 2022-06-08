Espress Labs Thrilled to Advertise Startup Client — Rendoodle’s Participation at Collision Conf this June in Toronto

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espress Labs couldn’t be more excited with the selection of client, Rendoodle into the renowned BETA Startup program at Collision Conf. This milestone is a significant move for Espress Labs and Rendoodle, as this opportunity highlights the innovation of the platform Espress Labs was behind. This prestigious honour, to be showcased with early-stage potential among some of North America’s most prominent startups, is met with enthusiasm.



Collision is one of the world’s largest technology conferences, attracting some of the world’s top media figures. With representatives from several of the industry’s most influential publications, including Bloomberg, Forbes, CNN Business, and The Wall Street Journal. Espress Labs is delighted with this incredible opportunity for the Rendoodle brand.

The Rendoodle platform was created to fill a void in the home improvement industry. Empowering consumers to feel assured their projects are being completed by trusted contractors with quality products from proud Canadian retailers. This easy-to-use platform provides consumers with a single-point solution for everything they need to turn their home renovation dreams into reality.

About Rendoodle

Rendoodle is Canada’s only full-service marketplace for all things home improvement, from financing options to contractors and installers. Through an exclusive partnership with Castle Building Centres, Rendoodle has a national footprint and a strong framework to support local businesses. With over 300 retailers and more than 150 suppliers, Rendoodle is your trusted home improvement platform. For more information, visit rendoodle.com.

About Collision

Web Summit aims to develop software that facilitates meaningful connections between CEOs, founders, investors, media, politicians, and cultural figures. For more information, visit collisionconf.com.

About Espress Labs

Espress Labs is an ambitious creative, strategy-driven marketing agency that helps clients stand out from the crowd. The diverse team at Espress Labs collaborates efficiently across various disciplines to solve a wide range of challenges. With a focus on cutting-edge technology solutions, strategy, and design, they get the job done beyond client expectations while delivering tangible results. For more information, visit espresslabs.com.

