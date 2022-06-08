Active Health Foods, Inc. Purchases Bioidentical Hormones Inc. and Australian Menopause Centre and Launches $20M Regulation A Offering

Los Angeles, CA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: “AHFD”) announces that the Company has signed and closed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of Bioidentical Hormones Inc. (BIO) www.bio-hormones.com , a healthcare holding company, and its principal subsidiary, Australian Menopause Centre (AMC) www.menopausecentre.com.au . This will expand the Company’s Anti-Aging business on a global scale and is complimentary to our skin care subsidiary.

BIO is in the Anti-Aging Medicine industry treating qualified Menopausal women and Andropausal men with Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) and Body-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (MHT). AMC has been an operating business for 20 years in New South Wales, Australia. Founded in 2003 by Dr. Gary Aaron, AMC has treated more than 80,000 women for menopause symptoms throughout Australia using Telemedicine for 19 years. AMC currently has about 5,000 active patients.

Joseph Wallace, the AHFD's President said, “The acquisition of Bioidentical Hormones Inc. and its 20 year old operating subsidiary in Australia, AMC, expands our anti-aging business on a global scale. The projected revenues and profits from this business should add tremendous value to our shareholders."

AHFD has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission to commence a $20 million Regulation A public offering at $0.001 per share for 20 billion shares. Investors will receive a total of 10% of the Company, fully diluted, for $20 million, valuing the Company at $200 million.

The BIO business plan calls for a global expansion of the BHRT and MHT business to 45 countries over the next 3 years, using Telemedicine to treat patients and prescribe and distribute the Company’s proprietary Bioidentical Hormones and other products, which alleviate the symptoms of Menopause in most women and replace the loss of Testosterone in men.

BIO has a “who’s who” Board of Directors and Scientific Board comprised of 7 leading Anti-Aging Doctors, each with more than 35 years of experience in treating patients and in training other Doctors in this field of medicine. Many published studies in leading Medical Journals have verified the validity and safety of BHRT in reducing the symptoms of menopause, and increasing energy and vitality in men, as well as lowering the risks of heart disease, prostate cancer, bone loss, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, reducing the inflammation of Osteoarthritis, lowering LDL and increasing HDL cholesterol and lowering triglycerides.

The Company will be making additional announcements in the near future regarding the specifics of our new business model and further developments as a global healthcare company, as well as progress on funding the Regulation A offering.



Contact:

Joseph Wallace, President

Active Health Foods, Inc.

Email: joe@jwallace.biz



About Active Health Foods

Active Health Foods, recently experienced a change of control with Los Angeles-based Entrepreneur Joe Wallace becoming CEO and Chairman. Previously, the Company acquired CoinChamp, Inc. CoinChamp is developing a platform for the plug-and-play creation of non-fungible tokens.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report.

