everbowl® Franchisee to Pay Franchise Fees in Bitcoin

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Ohio entrepreneur has become the first everbowl® (www.everbowl.com) franchise owner to pay his franchise fees entirely with Bitcoin. The California-based craft superfood franchisor recently announced that Josh Smith, who will open two stores in the Buckeye State, made his franchise fee payments in the world's leading cryptocurrency and, as a result, became the first everbowl franchisee to take advantage of the new offering. Smith shared that the commitment to technology and long-range thinking is one of the reasons he was drawn to everbowl in the first place.

everbowl founder and CEO Jeff Fenster (@fensterjeff) said being an early Bitcoin adherent will position the company to leverage its ambitious growth strategy. "Allowing prospective franchisees to pay their franchise fees with Bitcoin gives our franchisees a measure of flexibility by allowing them to put their digital assets to work," said Fenster.

Bitcoin acceptance is everbowl's latest disruptive move in the quick-service restaurant space. The company recently launched two Bitcoin-based benefit plans for the corporate-level employees, including a bonus plan and a savings plan, allowing the option to collect some or all of their salaries in Bitcoin.

About everbowl®

Established in 2016, everbowl ® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, with plans to open an additional 250+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. everbowl offers a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao, and chewy as the base ingredient options, along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve ® " — to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever ® ." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise .

