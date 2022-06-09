Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Mandate for Purchase and Leaseback of Five Boeing 737-8 MAX Aircraft with Akasa Air

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the mandate for purchase and leaseback of five Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Akasa Air, a new airline based in India. The aircraft deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2022 and will include Akasa Air’s first several aircraft.



“We were introduced to Akasa Air’s management team over a year ago and have watched with excitement as they skillfully built the airline from the ground up. We are honored to enter into this long-term relationship right from Akasa’s launch. They have developed a business strategy that addresses a need in the market and assembled a very impressive team to execute that plan,” said Ryan McKenna, Griffin’s Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the alliance, Vinay Dube – Founder, Managing Director and CEO at Akasa Air said, “We are pleased to have Griffin as our partners in growth as we embark on our aviation journey. The high degree of confidence and endorsement from the Griffin team is a testimony to Akasa Air’s robust and sustainable future.”

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air will be India’s newest and most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service will make this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 to support the growing demand across India.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom

lgroom@griffingam.com

Akasa Air Corporate Communications

media@akasaair.com