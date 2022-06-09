CleanCarbon Introduces New Solution between Energy Supply and Demand with Waste Disposal

NEW YORK, NY, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The circular net-zero economy is a promising solution to the currently accelerating waste problem. CleanCarbon, a company established and registered in Dubai and Spain, was born to develop new ways of connecting blockchain technology with effective environmental initiatives. CleanCarbon is involved in accelerating circular and net-zero economies by building green infrastructures that make a real difference.

The company introduces state-of-the-art UHTG (ultra-high-temperature-gasification) technology to produce valuable and highly sought-after energy products and new materials besides supplying energy for the community. The produced energy is 100% renewable, with zero carbon emissions.

CleanCarbon converts waste into syngas, hydrogen, heat and electricity, chemicals, and liquid fuels by applying the latest in Europe patented technology in the field of waste conversion. CleanCarbon’s facility and operation provide its investors with sound revenue streams resulting from the production and use of hydrogen. Besides revenue from waste disposal for local governments and enterprises, CleanCarbon monetizes black carbon. The project's UHTG installation produces black carbon as a by-product of its gasification process.

Syngas produced by CleanCarbon contains between 40-75% hydrogen. The range of CleanCarbon’s products from its waste-to-energy conversion plant is high in demand across the industry.

CleanCarbon raised about 2 million dollars in two presale rounds in April/May 2022. Investors accumulated 28.7M tokens in the first presale round in April, plus another 15M CARBO tokens in just a few days in May 2022.

The platform launch is planned for the same day the CARBO token starts trading on PancakeSwap on the 12th of June 2022, 13:00 UTC. The launch price on PancakeSwap will be the same as during the presale periods.

The token is a real asset-backed utility token aiming to provide significant incentives to cultivate a hold-to-earn culture. As a sign of commitment, the team has locked its tokens for 25 months, and only 4% of the locked CARBOs will be released monthly. For the marketing department, tokens are also partially locked and will be used to promote CARBO.

The CARBO token has a deflationary design. The total supply of CARBO is 500,000,000. There will never be more tokens minted and added to the circulation. All CARBO tokens purchased during the presale have a vesting period. A limit of 4000 CARBO tokens per day will be released to "every" holder. The CARBO token is paired to BUSD, a stablecoin on Binance Exchange, and designed to provide resilience against wild market fluctuations.

CARBO token holders are rewarded with sustainable financial incentives, such as staking rewards in BUSD, accumulating native reflections in CARBO, and bonuses from the different CARBO scores on CARBO's platform.

The reward mechanism functions through a buy and sells tax from every transaction on PanCakeSwap. The CARBO treasury will collect a 5% buyer's tax on every PancakeSwap transaction, and a 5% seller"s tax will increase the liquidity pool on PancakeSwap.

The platform contains multiple token utilities collected in one place for users' convenience. Interactions with the Smart Contract, CARBO score, and airdrops are just some of the present utilities for investors' convenience. Lately, CleanCarbon's management has started intensified two-way communication with well known motor corporation. Talks are about the profitable usage of hydrogen in rental cars in CleanCarbon's first geographical holiday location, Fuerteventura.

The strategic part of the company (CleanCarbon FZCO) is registered in Dubai and funded with an initial capital of $200,000 in the Digital Silicon Oasis Zone. Responsible for the project's physical installations on Fuerteventura is CleanCarbon Solutions SL, the operational headquarter for Spain.

In the first quarter of 2022, CleanCarbon applied for subsidies managed by the national and regional authorities in Spain and Fuerteventura. CleanCarbon Solutions SL ticks multiple boxes in the current geopolitical landscape and is entitled to receive subventions in various specified categories of European Union funding.

CleanCarbon’s subvention partner, Finnova, ensures CleanCarbon fulfills all requirements to receive subventions directly from the EU funds. Finnova and CleanCarbon will apply for the complete large-scale subvention package that includes CleanCarbon’s Research and Development facilities and the first project's expansions.

CleanCarbon’s social media exposure has rapidly increased from March until the end of May. The community is experiencing strong growth in the numbers of its members and investors, going from zero to 28,000 organic members in just 80 days.

For further information on announcements, please contact or join CleanCarbon on Discord, Telegram Announcements, and Twitter, or read the whitepaper on CleanCarbon's website.

To find more about CleanCarbon's business model, vision and mission, please refer to www.cleancarbon.io

Media Contact

Brand: CleanCarbon

Email: marketing@cleancarbon.io

Website: https://cleancarbon.io/

SOURCE: CleanCarbon