Proactive news headlines including Hygrovest Ltd, Vango Mining, Australian Strategic Materials and Chimeric Therapeutics

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) is continuing to diversify its investments across strategies and sectors while creating value from its existing portfolio of investments. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) is preparing to kick off a new phase of drilling next month at the flagship Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia's Mid-West region. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) (ASM) has awarded a conditional contract to Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. (HEC) for engineering, procurement and construction definition work (EPCD) for the Dubbo Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has established a A$30 million equity funding agreement with leading global investor, L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) is back at the Murchison Gold Project, targeting shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation at St Anne’s, which is not yet included in a mineral resource estimate. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has made strong exploration progress, identifying a new pipeline of prospective nickel-copper targets during the 2022 field season at Rockford Project in Western Australia's Fraser Range. Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has advanced its mineral tenement portfolio with multiple exploration activities across its projects, many of which are still pending assay and interpretation of results. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has welcomed high-grade gold and silver results from a recently completed maiden drilling program at the Douglas Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has formally submitted a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cancer drug CHM 2101, a novel third-generation CDH17 CAR T cell therapy from the University of Pennsylvania. Click here

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s exploration partner Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) has honed in on a large lithium system at the Lake Johnston Project in WA. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has sublicensed a promising imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical technology created by the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) of Ohio, United States, from NeoIndicate, LLC. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) joint venture company Abra Mining Pty Limited (AMPL) has received US$20 million following completion of the third drawdown of the Taurus Debt. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has logged numerous occurrences of mostly fine visible gold in its first diamond hole drilled through a tonalite target at Central Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has entered iron ore swap arrangements for 35,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) per month of the Monthly Average Platts TSI 62 Index converted to AUD for the 9-month period from October 2022 to June 2023. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has boosted the global uranium mineral resource estimate (MRE) in Malawi to 51.1 million pounds after releasing an inaugural resource for Livingstonia deposit. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) executive chairman Carl Popal recently attended the Future Greenland 2022 conference and while in Greenland made a site visit to the company’s multi-commodity project. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and partner Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) have started a workover to restore production from Cliff Head 10 (CH-10) well within the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) in the Perth Basin offshore Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has hit narrow, high-grade intersections of gold up to 0.56 metres at 30.80 g/t in drilling at the northern section of the Mulga Bill prospect, within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started assembling its production facilities at the Flames oil and gas operation in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX)’s Fijian neighbour Lion One Metals Ltd (TSX-V:LLO) has made a significant discovery, which could augur well for the ASX small cap. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has uncovered sulphide base metal mineralisation at two new prospects within its province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN)’s joint venture (JV) partner Lodestar Minerals Limited has hit anomalous gold intervals in drilling over 340 metres of strike at the Neds Creek JV Project in Western Australia, refocusing attention on a distinct magnetic anomaly hosted within this strike. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has gained recognition from Peloton Capital for its forward-looking proposed business model of ethically sourced, vertically integrated, downstream graphite production, garnering a speculative BUY recommendation from the financial advisory firm. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has become the title sponsor for the MotoGP Grands Prix to be held in Australia and Aragon this year and will hold the same rights for two more Grands Prix next year. Click here

