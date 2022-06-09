European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Top 6 OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco, & DAF

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2022-2026 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Medium & Heavy Truck market has been cruising steadily amid strong transport & construction activity with high freight volumes as well as rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators while the demand for trucks and order backlogs have been surging across industry OEMs.
However, the trucking industry has also been facing headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions, uncertainty & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions, rising input material costs, limited freight capacity and semi-conductor chip & component shortages over the ongoing war in Ukraine and COVID-19 related challenges, especially in China, which continue to lead to long lead & delivery times impacting new orders across OEMs.
The industry continues to make steady & real progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term, which remains the top priority, while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy.
The efforts have primarily been led by electrification with the tipping point for electrification of trucks coming in 2022 with the commencement of mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks by the industry OEMs. Additionally, progress continues to be made on the mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks, featuring hydrogen fuel cell based propulsion systems, scheduled for the 2030s.
Further, the outlining of H2Accelerate program by the industry in EU to accelerate the uptake of green hydrogen along with initiatives like, First Movers Coalition; geared towards jumpstarting the scalability of sustainable technologies through the end of current decade; are collectively likely to accelerate Trucking's imminent energy transition towards sustainable propulsion systems & technologies going forward.
The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, strong construction activity with substantial & continued infrastructure investments, especially, the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021, strong demand for & prices of commodities apart from the ongoing e-commerce boom are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the trucking industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile global crude oil price environment.
That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the Central Banks across most key markets. Overall, Trucking across Europe is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum in 2022.
Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.
Part 1 of the report analyzes market size, drivers & competitive landscape for the Europe's Medium & Heavy Truck Market.
Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs.
Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon.
Report Excerpts:
- Analysis of Daimler's ambitious plan to achieve 60% market share in the Global Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) Market by 2030 and plans to produce only ZEVs by 2039
- Insights into Daimler's medium term growth strategy aimed at boosting profitability to 10%+ level in the EU by 2025. Also, plans for rapid transition to sustainable technologies under Daimler's medium term technology strategy
- Volvo's rapid electrification of its heavy truck portfolio, focus on growing services business and plans to turn Asia and North America into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy
- Scania gearing up & investing massively with a detailed blueprint & ecosystem towards electrification while focusing on China as the key growth pivot
- Adoption of collaboration route by industry behemoths, namely, Daimler, Volvo & Traton to accelerate the journey towards electrification
- The launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy likely to provide a massive boost to construction & trucking industries over medium term
- Supply Chain disruptions & strain, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, rising input & material costs, surging crude oil prices, uncertainty over pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and surging inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps for the industry over near term
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Segmentation
- Key Drivers
Section 2 Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs
Section 3 Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN SE
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- DAF N.V.
Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF
- Analysis Coverage
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 7 Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2026
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpm00c