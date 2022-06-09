European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Top 6 OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco, & DAF

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2022-2026 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Medium & Heavy Truck market has been cruising steadily amid strong transport & construction activity with high freight volumes as well as rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators while the demand for trucks and order backlogs have been surging across industry OEMs.

However, the trucking industry has also been facing headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions, uncertainty & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions, rising input material costs, limited freight capacity and semi-conductor chip & component shortages over the ongoing war in Ukraine and COVID-19 related challenges, especially in China, which continue to lead to long lead & delivery times impacting new orders across OEMs.



The industry continues to make steady & real progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term, which remains the top priority, while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy.

The efforts have primarily been led by electrification with the tipping point for electrification of trucks coming in 2022 with the commencement of mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks by the industry OEMs. Additionally, progress continues to be made on the mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks, featuring hydrogen fuel cell based propulsion systems, scheduled for the 2030s.

Further, the outlining of H2Accelerate program by the industry in EU to accelerate the uptake of green hydrogen along with initiatives like, First Movers Coalition; geared towards jumpstarting the scalability of sustainable technologies through the end of current decade; are collectively likely to accelerate Trucking's imminent energy transition towards sustainable propulsion systems & technologies going forward.



The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, strong construction activity with substantial & continued infrastructure investments, especially, the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021, strong demand for & prices of commodities apart from the ongoing e-commerce boom are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the trucking industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile global crude oil price environment.

That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the Central Banks across most key markets. Overall, Trucking across Europe is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum in 2022.



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

Part 1 of the report analyzes market size, drivers & competitive landscape for the Europe's Medium & Heavy Truck Market.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs.

Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon.



Report Excerpts:

Analysis of Daimler's ambitious plan to achieve 60% market share in the Global Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) Market by 2030 and plans to produce only ZEVs by 2039

Insights into Daimler's medium term growth strategy aimed at boosting profitability to 10%+ level in the EU by 2025. Also, plans for rapid transition to sustainable technologies under Daimler's medium term technology strategy

Volvo's rapid electrification of its heavy truck portfolio, focus on growing services business and plans to turn Asia and North America into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy

Scania gearing up & investing massively with a detailed blueprint & ecosystem towards electrification while focusing on China as the key growth pivot

Adoption of collaboration route by industry behemoths, namely, Daimler, Volvo & Traton to accelerate the journey towards electrification

The launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy likely to provide a massive boost to construction & trucking industries over medium term

Supply Chain disruptions & strain, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, rising input & material costs, surging crude oil prices, uncertainty over pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and surging inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps for the industry over near term

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

Section 2 Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs



Section 3 Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN SE

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

DAF N.V.

Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF

Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 7 Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2026

Companies Mentioned

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN SE

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

DAF N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpm00c



