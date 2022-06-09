New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Understanding the Infant/Toddler Environment Rating Scale®, Third Edition (ITERS-3™)

ATLANTA, GA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR132: Understanding the Infant/Toddler Environment Rating Scale®, Third Edition (ITERS-3™) to the online child care training course catalog.

ITERS-3 stands for Infant/Toddler Environment Rating Scale, Third edition. The original was first published in 1980. Since then, several revisions have been published, with ITERS-3 being the most recent version. The ITERS-3 is just one Environmental Rating Scale® in the series. The authors also published tools that measure the quality of preschool, school-age, and family child care environments. The developers decided to remove the Parents and Staff Subscale, which focused on family-staff member and staff member-staff member interaction, as well as the overall professional work environment.

The ITERS-3 and related scales are tools for measuring the overall quality of an early childhood program, specifically infant and toddler environments. It is designed to be used to evaluate environments in which the majority of children are under the age of 36 months of age. The Environment Rating Scales (ERS®) are commonly used by program monitors, researchers, and center administrators throughout the United States and around the world. The scales′ value as forecasters of program effectiveness and future academic outcomes has been validated through numerous research studies over more than three decades. The ITERS-3 is not the only rating scale out there, and it is common and beneficial for programs to be rated or evaluated by more than one method. Still, it is certainly a well-regarded and widespread assessment tool.

This course provides an introduction to the Infant/Toddler Environment Rating Scale, Third Edition (ITERS-3) and is intended primarily for child care practitioners (teachers and administrators) whose programs are or may be subject to quality ratings by program monitors, regulatory agencies, researchers, or other formal observers. The course will also be beneficial for anyone considering using the ITERS-3 to evaluate their program or classroom.

“ITERS-3 and related rating scales are commonly used throughout the United States to evaluate and improve child care programs,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “The basic information in this course will help improve practices and effectiveness, in addition to helping centers achieve higher ratings, which is good for children, families, and businesses.”

CUR132: Understanding the Infant/Toddler Environment Rating Scale®, Third Edition (ITERS-3™) is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT

