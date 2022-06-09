Predator Race Cup 2022 International Final Live on Twitch - June 14, 2022

Bioggio, Switzerland, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

International final set for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 08:00 pm (CEST) on Romain Grosjean Twitch channel (twitch.tv/grosjeanromain) The Predator Race Cup 2022, powered by Indycar driver and F1 legend Romain Grosjean R8G eSports, champion awaits cash prize and opportunity to join one of the world’s top 5 sim racing teams for one year

Bioggio, Switzerland – June 9, 2022 - Acer today announced details for the Predator Race Cup 2022 international final taking place on Tuesday, June 14 at 08:00 pm (CEST). The 24 sim racing finalists who successfully made their way through the national qualifying process will compete in a 60 minutes race. All drivers will race with a choice of exclusively Predator branded Mercedes AMG GT3, Lamborghini Huracan or McLaren 650 GT3 cars on the Silverstone circuit, home of the British Grand Prix and one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar. The champion will be rewarded with cash and an exclusive “money-can’t-buy” experience to join the R8G eSports team for one year - one of the top 5 sim racing teams in the world.

The international final will be live streamed on Twitch and host of the show is again no other than Indycar driver and F1 legend Romain Grosjean and two of this top drivers. During the livestream fans will have the opportunity to get insights into sim racing, learn more about the best tech set-up and win exclusive merchandising items.

“We are extremely excited to bring back the Predator Race Cup Grand Final live on Twitch following the success of last’s year cup. We expect again a very tight race among the best-of-the-best from the 24 finalists, that made it thru qualifications, racing for the crown,” said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer EMEA. “With sim racing continuing to boom and in partnership with Romain Grosjean, his team and many top retail partners, we have launched our own international championship that every serious sim racer will strive to win at the start of his career.”

“Our partnership with Acer allows us to create exciting joint international eSport’s competitions to make sim racing accessible for everybody. The Predator Race Cup showcases the enthusiasm and level of talent available at grass-root level,” said Romain Grosjean. ”I am looking forward after the final to welcome a new member to my team of professional drivers and learn from the best in sim racing.”

The livestream will also be simultaneously broadcasted in 15 countries and amplified by 15 influencers.

